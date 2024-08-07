Superlek gunning for Jonathan Haggerty’s gold: “I want his belt”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be facing a monumental task in his next outing, but that does not diminish his confidence in the slightest. 

jonathan haggerty and superlek

The reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the Englishman’s bantamweight Muay Thai gold. This matchup headlines ONE 168: Denver, taking place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

“The Kicking Machine” is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today. That reputation has only been reinforced by his recent victories over Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After his win against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in June, Superlek is shifting his focus to another high-profile bout.

In Denver, the Thai sensation aims to capture another World Title in a different weight class and under a different rule set.

“I know this is a different thing for me, a different belt. So this is a new challenge for me and I want his belt too,” Superlek said.

While moving up in weight introduces some uncertainty, Superlek remains confident in his ability to maintain his best attributes as a fighter.

“I don’t think going up one weight class will slow me down,” he said.

Superlek vows to beat Jonathan Haggerty in rematch

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time that Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty will share the same stage.

Both men first fought each other outside of ONE Championship in December 2018. Superlek won the initial encounter after a doctor’s stoppage in the second round, owing to a serious cut on Haggerty’s left eye.

Superlek exudes optimism that he will be able to attain an encore performance in his rematch against “The General.”

“I believe that I have made huge improvements since the last time he fought me,” he said. “I’ve been with ONE for a while, and I have grown comfortable with the style and the smaller gloves.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O Hama vs. Kiamran Nabati added to ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga battles Alyona Rassohyna for atomweight strap at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2024

Denice Zamboanga could fulfill a long-awaited dream when she takes on Alyona Rassohyna for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship. 

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Alexis Nicolas, Regian Eersel to run it back at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2024

Regian Eersel will have a shot at redemption when he faces Alexis Nicolas in a rematch for the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship. 

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon to battle Jo Nattawut under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 4, 2024

Superbon will revisit his Muay Thai roots in his next assignment. 

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru to make much-awaited return against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024

Fight fans can finally mark their calendars as Takeru Segawa‘s highly anticipated return to the ring is official. 

John Lineker

John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024
Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto battles Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 81 is shaping up to be an elite striking showcase after the addition of an intriguing bantamweight kickboxing bout. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly targets emphatic win over Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Danielle Kelly plans to give Mayssa Bastos a dose of her own medicine when they clash at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart determined to give family “the life they deserved”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Gustavo Balart isn’t just pursuing his dreams at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video – he’s doing it for his family. 

Yu Yau Pui
ONE Championship

Yu Yau Pui relishes underdog role against Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2024

Despite the buzz surrounding her name, Yu Yau Pui is keeping her feet firmly on the ground as she heads into her next assignment. 