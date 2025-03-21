Tom Aspinall pitches WWE crossover to promote long-awaited fight against Jon Jones: “Babyfaces versus heels”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to work with the WWE to promote his fight against Jon Jones.

As many fans are aware, the British heavyweight is currently waiting for ‘Bones’. Tom Aspinall was last seen in the cage last summer in Manchester, where he scored a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. That night, the interim champion called for a title unification with the legendary Jon Jones. While the 37-year-old turned down Aspinall’s offer at first, he’s currently in discussions with the UFC to make the bout.

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall does come to fruition, the latter has an idea on how to promote the bout. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, the British fighter pitched a crossover with the WWE. While the UFC hasn’t worked with the professional wrestling giant recently, the two are under the TKO Group banner. Since the two joined forces in 2023, several fighters have jumped at the chance to get into the ring.

Tom Aspinall is one of them, previously stating his belief that he could join the WWE after he retires. However, the British heavyweight wants to move that schedule up a little bit. Speaking with The Schmo, the interim UFC champion called to have a tag team match with WWE star Cody Rhodes, against Jon Jones and John Cena. Aspinall also referenced the 47-year-old wrestler’s recent “heel turn”, essentially becoming a villain for the first time in his career.

Tom Aspinall proposes a tag-team WWE match 😅 “Cody Rhodes, Tom Aspinall versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Baby faces versus heels.” 🎥 @TheSchmo312 #UFC #WWEpic.twitter.com/zyU0fjZuT2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2025

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall pitches WWE tag-team match against Jon Jones and John Cena

“That’s my retirement plan [the WWE].” Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall stated in a recent interview with The Schmo. “Me and Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes is my guy. He’s my guy so, me and Cody we’ll have a match one day. We might team up, because we’re both babyfaces aren’t we? Me and Cody, we can fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the heel, the main heel, [right now]? Well, John Cena just turned heel.”

He concluded, “Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag-team versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Babyfaces versus heels. [It would be] a big matchup.”

As of now, it’s still unknown if Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will actually happen. However, Dana White provided an update about the potential UFC title unification in a recent interview with ESPN’s First Take earlier this month. Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, the promoter revealed the heavyweight title bout was actively being targeted for this summer.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen?