Tom Aspinall pitches WWE crossover to promote long-awaited fight against Jon Jones: “Babyfaces versus heels”

By Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to work with the WWE to promote his fight against Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall

As many fans are aware, the British heavyweight is currently waiting for ‘Bones’. Tom Aspinall was last seen in the cage last summer in Manchester, where he scored a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. That night, the interim champion called for a title unification with the legendary Jon Jones. While the 37-year-old turned down Aspinall’s offer at first, he’s currently in discussions with the UFC to make the bout.

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall does come to fruition, the latter has an idea on how to promote the bout. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, the British fighter pitched a crossover with the WWE. While the UFC hasn’t worked with the professional wrestling giant recently, the two are under the TKO Group banner. Since the two joined forces in 2023, several fighters have jumped at the chance to get into the ring.

Tom Aspinall is one of them, previously stating his belief that he could join the WWE after he retires. However, the British heavyweight wants to move that schedule up a little bit. Speaking with The Schmo, the interim UFC champion called to have a tag team match with WWE star Cody Rhodes, against Jon Jones and John Cena. Aspinall also referenced the 47-year-old wrestler’s recent “heel turn”, essentially becoming a villain for the first time in his career.

RELATED: GUNNAR NELSON OPENS UP ON RELATIONSHIP WITH CONOR MCGREGOR AHEAD OF UFC LONDON RETURN: “I HAVEN’T MET HIM IN YEARS”

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall pitches WWE tag-team match against Jon Jones and John Cena

“That’s my retirement plan [the WWE].” Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall stated in a recent interview with The Schmo. “Me and Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes is my guy. He’s my guy so, me and Cody we’ll have a match one day. We might team up, because we’re both babyfaces aren’t we? Me and Cody, we can fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the heel, the main heel, [right now]? Well, John Cena just turned heel.”

He concluded, “Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag-team versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Babyfaces versus heels. [It would be] a big matchup.”

As of now, it’s still unknown if Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will actually happen. However, Dana White provided an update about the potential UFC title unification in a recent interview with ESPN’s First Take earlier this month. Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, the promoter revealed the heavyweight title bout was actively being targeted for this summer.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC WWE News

Related

Jon Jones, Mike Perry

Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing promotion: "Powerhouse of combat sports"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025
Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison
Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont pitches interim title fight against Kayla Harrison as division slows: "It's the fight that makes sense"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

With Julianna Pena on the shelf, Norma Dumont wants an interim UFC title fight against Kayla Harrison.

Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

One UFC commentator believes it’s time for Jon Jones to defend UFC gold or retire.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards claims he didn't realize how small Sean Brady was until faceoff

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until their recent faceoff.

Charles Oliveira
Dan Hooker

Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC's lightweight division

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has put forward some ideas for the future of the promotion’s lightweight division.

Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett betting odds have shifted ahead of UFC 314

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he will be returning to the Octagon with a new identity: “El Matador has been my ally in every fight”

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has suggested that when he returns to the Octagon, he’ll be doing so with an entirely new identity.

Dana White
UFC

The UFC parts ways with five fighters including Armen Petrosyan

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with five more fighters, including Armen Petrosyan and Jalin Turner.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards confirms he had staph weeks ago, says he's fine for UFC London main event against Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Leon Edwards confirmed he did deal with a staph infection during his training camp for UFC London but he says he’s fine.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor announces he's running for President of Ireland: "Vote McGregor and have your voice heard"

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Conor McGregor has announced he’s running for the President of Ireland.