Magomed Ankalaev’s manager guarantees title fight against Alex Pereira is next: ‘In the UFC, the best fight with the best’
Much has been made over who Alex Pereira’s next opponent will be, but Magomed Ankalaev’s manager says there is only one option.
Pereira is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. It’s been clear to fans and experts that Ankalaev is the rightful contender, but there’s been some gamesmanship going on between the two. Ankalaev has insisted that “Poatan” is ducking him, while the 205-pound champion is saying that UFC officials think the top contender is too boring to headline a pay-per-view card.
Regardless of the words being exchanged, Ali Abdelaziz believes Pereira vs. Ankalaev is next.
During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, Magomed Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said he has no doubt that his fighter will be Alex Pereira’s next title challenger.
“Alex Pereira can say whatever he wants. That guy is such a killer,” Abdelaziz said. “He fought three fights in 167 days. Who am I to say – he cannot say whatever he wants? He’s having fun. Ankalaev’s having fun with him. But the only thing that’s going to matter – him and Ankalaev are going to be locked in a cage.
“… Alex Pereira is fighting Magomed Ankalaev next. The UFC – everything can be maneuvered, get delayed. In the UFC, the best fight with the best. It’s the only promotion in the world, I can tell you this – if you keep winning, you get to fight for a title. There’s not too much politics in the UFC.”
Pereira and Ankalaev both fought in October on separate cards. “Poatan” successfully defended his light heavyweight gold when he stopped Khalil Rountree via fourth-round TKO. As for Ankalaev, he defeated Aleksandar Rakic in a unanimous decision effort.
