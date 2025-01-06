Magomed Ankalaev’s manager guarantees title fight against Alex Pereira is next: ‘In the UFC, the best fight with the best’

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Next? Ali Abdelaziz Guarantees It

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, Magomed Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said he has no doubt that his fighter will be Alex Pereira’s next title challenger.

“Alex Pereira can say whatever he wants. That guy is such a killer,” Abdelaziz said. “He fought three fights in 167 days. Who am I to say – he cannot say whatever he wants? He’s having fun. Ankalaev’s having fun with him. But the only thing that’s going to matter – him and Ankalaev are going to be locked in a cage.

“… Alex Pereira is fighting Magomed Ankalaev next. The UFC – everything can be maneuvered, get delayed. In the UFC, the best fight with the best. It’s the only promotion in the world, I can tell you this – if you keep winning, you get to fight for a title. There’s not too much politics in the UFC.”

Pereira and Ankalaev both fought in October on separate cards. “Poatan” successfully defended his light heavyweight gold when he stopped Khalil Rountree via fourth-round TKO. As for Ankalaev, he defeated Aleksandar Rakic in a unanimous decision effort.