UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

It’s Time for Jones to Defend or Retire, Says Michael Bisping

In an interview with talkSPORT, UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Michael Bisping had praise for Jon Jones’ career accolades. With that said, he feels it’s about time “Bones” is given an ultimatum (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If Jon is going to train with some big heavyweights for six months, you’ve got a really good chance of getting injured and doing what he did last time,” Bisping said. “And if he was to have to pull out again, then there’s got to be some very, very serious decisions made, because otherwise – you could just fake an injury, couldn’t you? If you didn’t want the fight to happen – not that I’m saying (Jones) would; I’m not.

“I’m saying that at some point, you can’t keep doing that. Jon Jones wouldn’t do that. Jones is, you know, it’s easy to criticize the fact that the fight isn’t happening (yet). You can’t criticize what he’s done inside the octagon. You just can’t, and I know a lot of people think that he waited around for Francis Ngannou. I don’t necessarily buy that. He’s been an incredible champion, but he needs to hurry up with this fight, simple as that, or retire.”

Ariel Helwani reported that Jones wants six months to prepare for the Aspinall fight. While “Bones” competed as a light heavyweight throughout his career, he’s defeated natural heavyweights in Ciryl Gane and Miocic. Bisping feels Jones only needs two months to prepare for the Aspinall fight.