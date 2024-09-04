Matt Brown dismisses idea that Jon Jones’ legacy would be tarnished if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall
Matt Brown is dismissive of the idea that the legacy of Jon Jones would take a hit if he never fights Tom Aspinall.
Much has been made over the UFC’s insistence on going through with plans to book Jones against Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The two were supposed to collide back in November 2023, but “Bones” suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of the fight.
Aspinall stepped up to defeat Sergei Pavlovich and become the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion. He’s even had a successful title defense, while Jones hasn’t been able to step inside the Octagon since March 2023.
While many have been calling for Jones to fight Aspinall, “The Immortal” doesn’t feel it’s necessary for “Bones'” legacy.
Matt Brown Says Jon Jones’ Legacy Will be Intact, With or Without Tom Aspinall
During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that regardless of whether or not Jon Jones fights Tom Aspinall, his legacy will not be damaged.
“The fact is, it will be forgotten,” Brown said. “No matter what Tom does. If Jon retires after he beats Stipe, we’re in the age of news is news for a day. Maybe for a day or two, there will be some people on Reddit saying Jon was scared of Tom or whatever.
“By next week or whatever … he’ll still be the greatest ever. No one’s going to be like, ‘Oh, Jon’s not the greatest ever because he didn’t fight Tom Aspinall.’ I don’t think a single person’s going to say that. They’re just going to talk a little bit of silly stuff for a couple of days and it will be completely forgotten. Just like [Georges St-Pierre].”
As of now, Jones vs. Miocic still doesn’t have a new date. While the rumor mill claims the fight is being planned for November, the UFC has yet to confirm.
