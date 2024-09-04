Matt Brown dismisses idea that Jon Jones’ legacy would be tarnished if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Matt Brown is dismissive of the idea that the legacy of Jon Jones would take a hit if he never fights Tom Aspinall.

Much has been made over the UFC’s insistence on going through with plans to book Jones against Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The two were supposed to collide back in November 2023, but “Bones” suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of the fight.

Aspinall stepped up to defeat Sergei Pavlovich and become the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion. He’s even had a successful title defense, while Jones hasn’t been able to step inside the Octagon since March 2023.

While many have been calling for Jones to fight Aspinall, “The Immortal” doesn’t feel it’s necessary for “Bones'” legacy.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON EXPLAINS WHY JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC DOESN’T EVEN NEED TO BE FOR A BELT: “THAT’S A LEGEND FIGHT”