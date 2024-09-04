Belal Muhammad challenges Demetrious Johnson to a ‘Pick off’ ahead of UFC 306

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is doubling down on his harsh critiques of Demetrious Johnson’s MMA analysis and opinions.

Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304 over Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. Since his title victory, he’s remained vocal on social media and hasn’t let his detractors get off easy.

One such detractor was Johnson, who picked Edwards to beat Muhammad at UFC 304. In the lead-up to the event, Johnson mocked Muhammad’s unorthodox boxing, but Muhammad’s technique proved effective inside the Octagon.

Muhammad recently aimed at Johnson and former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman for their takes. Johnson seemed to take the jabs in stride and defended his previous positions during a recent podcast appearance.

Muhammad wants to prove that Johnson’s analysis is off-base in a creative way.