Belal Muhammad challenges Demetrious Johnson to a ‘Pick off’ ahead of UFC 306

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is doubling down on his harsh critiques of Demetrious Johnson’s MMA analysis and opinions.

Belal Muhammad, Demetrious Johnson

Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304 over Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. Since his title victory, he’s remained vocal on social media and hasn’t let his detractors get off easy.

One such detractor was Johnson, who picked Edwards to beat Muhammad at UFC 304. In the lead-up to the event, Johnson mocked Muhammad’s unorthodox boxing, but Muhammad’s technique proved effective inside the Octagon.

Muhammad recently aimed at Johnson and former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman for their takes. Johnson seemed to take the jabs in stride and defended his previous positions during a recent podcast appearance.

Muhammad wants to prove that Johnson’s analysis is off-base in a creative way.

Belal Muhammad challenges Demetrious Johnson: “Loser makes a public apology”

In a recent tweet, Muhammad challenged Johnson in an attempt to settle their recent online beef.

“I didn’t say u suck at fighting I said you suck at analyzing and picking fights,” Muhammad tweeted. “I challenge you to a pick off for the sphere card ..we pick all the fights and loser makes a public apology.”

As of this writing, Johnson hasn’t responded to Muhammad’s proposition. UFC 306 takes place on September 14th in Las Vegas.

Johnson is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time after a dominant reign as the promotion’s inaugural flyweight champion. He’s set a high bar for modern flyweights to achieve in their pursuit of greatness.

Muhammad, unbeaten since 2019, will likely face Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defense. But, Usman is another name in the mix after recent online banter between them.

It’s uncertain if Muhammad and Johnson will compete in a ‘pick off’ ahead of UFC 306. But in either case, there’s little love from Muhammad towards Johnson.

