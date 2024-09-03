Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a belt: “That’s a legend fight”

By Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a championship.

Stipe Miocic

As we know, ‘Bones’ will defend his UFC heavyweight title later this year. He will likely go up against Stipe Miocic, even though the majority of fans and pundits believe it should be Tom Aspinall that he battles. Alas, it doesn’t seem like the promotion is going to budge on that.

RELATED: Jon Jones rejects notion that Stipe Miocic is “washed up” ahead of UFC return: “Despite what some of the casuals think”

The man himself himself seems to be getting pretty sick and tired of the backlash. Despite that, there’s a certain ‘legacy fight’ feel to his encounter with Miocic, and even the most critical fan in the world will probably admit that.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Demetrious Johnson weighed in on how he thinks it should play out.

Johnson on Jones vs Miocic

“Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a belt,” Johnson said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “Like, that’s a legend fight, those two fighting. It would still sell as many pay-per-views. I’m sure Jon Jones is going to get the exact same f*cking pay whether he’s champion or not, but I can’t dictate Jon Jones’ career.

“I’m not going to dictate what he should or he can’t do. Me as a fan, I would love to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall. But if he doesn’t and he goes, ‘I’m going to just fight Stipe, he’s a household name,’ go ahead, do your thing, Jon.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should happen when it comes to the Jon Jones/Stipe Miocic/Tom Aspinall saga? Who will be champion by the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Demetrious Johnson Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

