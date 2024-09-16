Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

By Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Forget a super fight, Alex Pereira wants to train with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

The stars were out for UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas this past Saturday night. UFC heavyweight champion Jones and light heavyweight titleholder Pereira were both in attendance and got a chance to link up.

Following their meetup, “Poatan” simply wants to gain knowledge and experience from the surefire UFC Hall of Famer.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO FOOTAGE OF JON JONES HANGING OUT WITH RYAN GARCIA AT UFC 306

Alex Pereira Believes Training With Jon Jones is Inevitable

Alex Pereira recently spoke to Full Send MMA and he revealed that training with Jon Jones in the near future appears likely (via MMAMania.com).

“We’ve been talking a little bit about training together for a long time, but I think now it’s going to happen,” he told Full Send MMA. “His fight’s going to be in November. every time you leave a fight it takes a week or two to recover from small injuries. But I think I’ll have enough time to go over there.”

Pereira went on to note that “Bones” appears to be back in fight shape ahead of his upcoming title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on November 16th.

“Today I saw him more fit than we last saw him, he looks really good and I want to grab his experience. People talk about us fighting, but people talk about him fighting one time, one or twice more. I don’t know if I’ll be able to share the cage with him, but I want to get the experience of training with him.”

Pereira has his own title defense coming up against Khalil Rountree. That fight will headline UFC 307 on October 5th in Salt Lake City. While “Poatan” won’t exactly need Jones’ grappling expertise for this bout, it could be a different story in the future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones Dana White

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024
Jake Paul
UFC

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s not mad at Conor McGregor for holding up his career.

Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306
UFC

Newly-minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili names worthy contender, and it isn't Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has a worthy contender in mind, and it isn’t Umar Nurmagomedov.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Diego Lopes may have secured UFC 308 backup spot from Dana White: "We’d do anything for that guy"

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White likes what he has seen from Diego Lopes, and he might just give the rising 145-pounder a backup spot for the next UFC featherweight title fight.

Sean O’Malley

Sean O'Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley’s performance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “He looked flat”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White doesn’t believe the best version of Sean O’Malley showed up at UFC 306.

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega issues statement on UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Brian Ortega has spoken out following his UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to the UFC 306 co-main event that saw Valentina Shevchenko dethrone Alexa Grasso: “I cannot let that drive me crazy”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his reaction to the lackluster UFC 306 co-headliner.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
UFC

Sean O’Malley issues statement after UFC 306 title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Sean O’Malley has lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili, and he’s issued a brief statement.