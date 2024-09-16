Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

Alex Pereira Believes Training With Jon Jones is Inevitable

Alex Pereira recently spoke to Full Send MMA and he revealed that training with Jon Jones in the near future appears likely (via MMAMania.com).

“We’ve been talking a little bit about training together for a long time, but I think now it’s going to happen,” he told Full Send MMA. “His fight’s going to be in November. every time you leave a fight it takes a week or two to recover from small injuries. But I think I’ll have enough time to go over there.”

Pereira went on to note that “Bones” appears to be back in fight shape ahead of his upcoming title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on November 16th.

“Today I saw him more fit than we last saw him, he looks really good and I want to grab his experience. People talk about us fighting, but people talk about him fighting one time, one or twice more. I don’t know if I’ll be able to share the cage with him, but I want to get the experience of training with him.”

Pereira has his own title defense coming up against Khalil Rountree. That fight will headline UFC 307 on October 5th in Salt Lake City. While “Poatan” won’t exactly need Jones’ grappling expertise for this bout, it could be a different story in the future.