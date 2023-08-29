Jon Jones uncommitted on fighting new crop of heavyweights: “I have to look at it as a business”

By Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is unsure of his future after Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones

‘Bones’ is slated to return to the octagon in November at UFC 295 opposite the former champion. For Jon Jones, the fight will be the first title defense of his heavyweight championship reign. In March, he captured the vacant gold with a submission win over Ciryl Gane.

However, his title defense against Stipe Miocic might wind up being his last as well. In an interview on the Overdogs Podcast, Jon Jones was asked about the next crop of heavyweight contenders. Names such as Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich seem to be leading the charge as young contenders.

While impressed with both, Jon Jones isn’t sure that he’ll fight either one of them. In the interview, he was admittedly more concerned about his legacy and business side of things. While he’s not scared of anybody, with retirement on the way, he has to become more careful about who he fights.

RELATED: JON JONES SHOOTS DOWN TALK THAT HE’S OVERLOOKING HIS UFC 295 OPPONENT STIPE MIOCIC: “I COULD BE BALLS DEEP IN SOME MMM MMM AND STIPE WILL CROSS MY MIND”

Jon Jones

“Dude they’re amazing don’t get me wrong,” Jon Jones stated discussing future heavyweight contenders. “They’re starching people in the first round. But as I get older I have to look at it as a business and not speak out of pride. But I have to speak because of my legacy, and the business. The hardcore fans know who these guys are, that’s great.”

He continued, “But at the end of the day I need to fight people that the mainstream public is going to be excited about. When you’re in my position, there’s always going to be this new challenge that’s younger than you and everyone wants to see if you can do it one more time. But it is what it is.”

What do you make of these comments from Jon Jones? Who do you want to see him fight in the future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey

Brendan Schaub claims the UFC offered Ronda Rousey "more money than you can imagine to come back" but 'Rowdy' turned it down

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Gervonta Davis' trainer claims 'Tank' would KO Sean O'Malley in the first round if they boxed: "Tank would whoop his ass"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Kenny Ellis, the head trainer for Gervonta Davis, doesn’t think a potential ‘Tank’ vs. Sean O’Malley boxing match would last all that long.

Volkan Oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir confident his power will be too much for Bogdan Guskov at UFC Paris: "I want to get my hand raised while the guy is on the floor"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Volkan Oezdemir will finally make the walk to the Octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili, Al Iaquinta and Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling reveals “the key” for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is revealing ‘the key’ for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns
Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be “a long night” for Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be ‘a long night’ for Khamzat Chimaev.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White

Daniel Cormier praises Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore: “This guy isn't as set on his TV career as I thought”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023
Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones shoots down talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic: “I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm and Stipe will cross my mind”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Jon Jones is shooting down the talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137, UFC Paris
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137 with Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, and Kurt Holobaugh

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

The 137th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Paris this Saturday.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship
UFC

Demetrious Johnson says it's easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes it’s easier to become a champion in mixed martial arts when compared to boxing.

Paul Felder, Fight Island
Paul Felder

Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder has admitted that The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has made him want to return.