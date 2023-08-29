Jon Jones uncommitted on fighting new crop of heavyweights: “I have to look at it as a business”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is unsure of his future after Stipe Miocic.

‘Bones’ is slated to return to the octagon in November at UFC 295 opposite the former champion. For Jon Jones, the fight will be the first title defense of his heavyweight championship reign. In March, he captured the vacant gold with a submission win over Ciryl Gane.

However, his title defense against Stipe Miocic might wind up being his last as well. In an interview on the Overdogs Podcast, Jon Jones was asked about the next crop of heavyweight contenders. Names such as Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich seem to be leading the charge as young contenders.

While impressed with both, Jon Jones isn’t sure that he’ll fight either one of them. In the interview, he was admittedly more concerned about his legacy and business side of things. While he’s not scared of anybody, with retirement on the way, he has to become more careful about who he fights.

“Dude they’re amazing don’t get me wrong,” Jon Jones stated discussing future heavyweight contenders. “They’re starching people in the first round. But as I get older I have to look at it as a business and not speak out of pride. But I have to speak because of my legacy, and the business. The hardcore fans know who these guys are, that’s great.”

He continued, “But at the end of the day I need to fight people that the mainstream public is going to be excited about. When you’re in my position, there’s always going to be this new challenge that’s younger than you and everyone wants to see if you can do it one more time. But it is what it is.”

What do you make of these comments from Jon Jones? Who do you want to see him fight in the future?