Charles Oliveira reveals timeline for UFC return, Top 5 lightweight calls him out

Charles Oliveira is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance in his next UFC fight, and he already has a willing adversary lined up.

Oliveira remains in the UFC lightweight title hunt despite a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Before that, he defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 to keep pace in the title picture.

Oliveira could potentially be one or two wins away from another UFC lightweight title shot. He was supposed to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last year before suffering a serious laceration in the final stages of his fight camp.

In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Oliveira revealed that he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in either July or August.