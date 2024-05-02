Charles Oliveira reveals timeline for UFC return, Top 5 lightweight calls him out
Charles Oliveira is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance in his next UFC fight, and he already has a willing adversary lined up.
Oliveira remains in the UFC lightweight title hunt despite a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Before that, he defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 to keep pace in the title picture.
Oliveira could potentially be one or two wins away from another UFC lightweight title shot. He was supposed to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last year before suffering a serious laceration in the final stages of his fight camp.
In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Oliveira revealed that he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in either July or August.
Mateusz Gamrot calls out Charles Oliveira for summer scrap
It didn’t take long for Mateusz Gamrot to shoot his shot at a clash with Oliveira.
@CharlesDoBronxs let’s go!!! I’m ready in July / August 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/m3AYA4l5hq
— Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) May 2, 2024
“[Charles Oliveira] let’s go!!! I’m ready in July/August,” Gamrot tweeted Thursday in response to Oliveira.
Gamrot has won three fights in a row since a unanimous decision loss to Dariush at UFC 280. He most recently defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision at UFC 299 in March.
Gamrot has won seven of his last eight UFC fights overall and is knocking on the door of a potential title shot. A matchup between Gamrot and Oliveira could potentially be considered a No. 1 contender fight, depending on what Max Holloway decides to do after winning the BMF belt.
Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 next month. Another interesting angle to the lightweight title discussion is the upcoming matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303, although both fighters are coming off of losses.
Oliveira vs. Gamrot would make a lot of sense for both sides, and the two lightweights could feature on one of the UFC’s upcoming summer cards.