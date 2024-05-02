Charles Oliveira reveals timeline for UFC return, Top 5 lightweight calls him out

By Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

Charles Oliveira is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance in his next UFC fight, and he already has a willing adversary lined up.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira remains in the UFC lightweight title hunt despite a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Before that, he defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 to keep pace in the title picture.

Oliveira could potentially be one or two wins away from another UFC lightweight title shot. He was supposed to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last year before suffering a serious laceration in the final stages of his fight camp.

In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Oliveira revealed that he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in either July or August.

Mateusz Gamrot calls out Charles Oliveira for summer scrap

It didn’t take long for Mateusz Gamrot to shoot his shot at a clash with Oliveira.

“[Charles Oliveira] let’s go!!! I’m ready in July/August,” Gamrot tweeted Thursday in response to Oliveira.

Gamrot has won three fights in a row since a unanimous decision loss to Dariush at UFC 280. He most recently defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision at UFC 299 in March.

Gamrot has won seven of his last eight UFC fights overall and is knocking on the door of a potential title shot. A matchup between Gamrot and Oliveira could potentially be considered a No. 1 contender fight, depending on what Max Holloway decides to do after winning the BMF belt.

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 next month. Another interesting angle to the lightweight title discussion is the upcoming matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303, although both fighters are coming off of losses.

Oliveira vs. Gamrot would make a lot of sense for both sides, and the two lightweights could feature on one of the UFC’s upcoming summer cards.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, José Aldo

Daniel Cormier envious of José Aldo ahead of UFC 301 return: 'I wanted that moment one time...''

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024
Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant unloads on "clown" Dillon Danis, shares humiliating encounter with him

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Paige VanZant has shared a humiliating encounter with Dillon Danis after the former Bellator fighter took a shot at her.

UFC

Ronda Rousey to adapt memoirs into Netflix film, 'Rowdy' currently writing scripts for her biopic

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be taking her talents to the film world.

Dustin Poirier UFC 299
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier could retire with win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: "It could be my last fight"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

If Dustin Poirier defeats UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June, that could be it for him.

Chael Sonnen
Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen goes to bat for Ilia Topuria following criticism of BMF title demands for Max Holloway fight

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen is going to bat for Ilia Topuria following recent criticism of his BMF title demands for the Max Holloway fight.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze added to UFC 304 in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones slams MMA content creator for spreading false rumors about his sex life: 'Literally some random loser'

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has addressed a prominent MMA content creator’s claims that he’s a homosexual.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White says he grew up idolizing black athletes: “Huge Michael Jordan fan”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is sharing that he grew up idolizing black athletes.

Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Paul Craig believes the UFC is hoping he will go into Rio and take a loss: “I genuinely believe that”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

UFC star Paul Craig believes that the promotion would prefer for him to lose to Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Coach Tim Welch weighs in on the Alexandre Pantoja - Sean O’Malley sparring controversy: “I don't even think Sean was a professional yet”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has weighed in on the recent Alexandre Pantoja/O’Malley sparring controversy.