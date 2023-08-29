Jon Jones shoots down talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic: “I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm and Stipe will cross my mind”

By Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Jon Jones is shooting down the talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC

UFC 295 will take place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Headlining the event will be a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) and Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Jones, 36, is the current UFC heavyweight champion, last defeating Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) by submission in March of this year at UFC 285. Jones only loss in the cage came way back in December of 2009 when he squared off with Matt Hamill (13-8 MMA) and was disqualified for illegal elbows.

Miocic, 41, is looking to dethrone Jones and achieve championship status after his most recent KO loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260.

Leading up to the fight, ‘Bones’ in a trailer, teasing an hour-long interview on the ‘OverDogs Podcast’, shared his thoughts on retirement and his upcoming opponent Stipe Miocic, saying:

“I feel like when you get to a place when you don’t feel anything is probably when you should hang it up. … At this point, I still get really nervous, man. I have nightmares about my opponents. I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm (laughs) and Stipe will cross my mind.”

Perhaps Jon Jones is sharing a bit too much information about when and how Stipe Miocic crosses his mind…..

Regardless, Jones appears to be focused on the upcoming fight at hand and will be looking to defend his crown at UFC 295. Although hinting at retirement following the fight with Miocic, anything is possible.

Who will you be putting your money on – Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

