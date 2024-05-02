Daniel Cormier envious of José Aldo ahead of UFC 301 return: ‘I wanted that moment one time…”

By Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wishes he could’ve replicated one of José Aldo’s biggest wins of his legendary career.

Daniel Cormier, José Aldo

Aldo will end his two-year MMA retirement when he returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 301. He’ll face #13 bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez in the pay-per-view co-main event.

Aldo intends to finish his UFC contract by returning to Rio de Janeiro this weekend. It’s uncertain if he wants to fight in MMA again past UFC 301, especially after hinting at his desire for more boxing fights.

If this is Aldo’s last UFC hurrah, Cormier wants newer fans to understand the impact that Aldo has had on him and other fighting legends.

Daniel Cormier reflects on one of José Aldo’s most memorable UFC moments

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier pointed to a memorable moment from Aldo’s career that he wishes he could’ve replicated.

“I didn’t respect small guys to that degree before Aldo,” Cormier said of Aldo. “So there is no Max, Conor, any respect for the smaller dudes if Aldo didn’t lead the way with his performances. The moment that I truly recognized his star, was when he fought Chad Mendes [the first time]. When Chad’s behind him, he’s got a lock on the waist, José turns, gives him a knee, puts Chad down, jumps over the Octagon and rushes to the crowd in Rio and he’s holding the flag. They’re picking him up, jumping. It was a mob scene…

“I thought to myself ‘Wow, if I can have one moment, just one moment to feel what this guy is feeling right now, my entire athletics career would be complete’. One moment to feel what he felt, after watching his joy, his excitement, and the way he inspired a country and inspired his city. I wanted it one time, bro. That’s what José Aldo was.”

Aldo defeated Chad Mendes twice during his UFC featherweight title reign, including the event Cormier referenced above. He knocked out Mendes with a knee at UFC 142 before defeating him in their rematch just four fights later.

Aldo entered the UFC Hall of Fame last year and is arguably the greatest featherweight of all time. Alexander Volkanovski recently endorsed Aldo as the featherweight GOAT this week ahead of his comeback.

Aldo has the chance for at least one more signature moment before he hangs up his UFC gloves, and Cormier’s remarks show the impact he’s had on fighters around the world.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jose Aldo UFC

Related

Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis

Paige VanZant unloads on "clown" Dillon Danis, shares humiliating encounter with him

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024
UFC

Ronda Rousey to adapt memoirs into Netflix film, 'Rowdy' currently writing scripts for her biopic

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be taking her talents to the film world.

Dustin Poirier UFC 299
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier could retire with win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: "It could be my last fight"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

If Dustin Poirier defeats UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June, that could be it for him.

Chael Sonnen
Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen goes to bat for Ilia Topuria following criticism of BMF title demands for Max Holloway fight

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen is going to bat for Ilia Topuria following recent criticism of his BMF title demands for the Max Holloway fight.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze
Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze added to UFC 304 in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

A high-octane UFC featherweight clash between contenders Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze has been added to UFC 304 on July 27th.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones slams MMA content creator for spreading false rumors about his sex life: 'Literally some random loser'

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024
Dana White, UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White says he grew up idolizing black athletes: “Huge Michael Jordan fan”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is sharing that he grew up idolizing black athletes.

Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Paul Craig believes the UFC is hoping he will go into Rio and take a loss: “I genuinely believe that”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

UFC star Paul Craig believes that the promotion would prefer for him to lose to Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Coach Tim Welch weighs in on the Alexandre Pantoja - Sean O’Malley sparring controversy: “I don't even think Sean was a professional yet”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has weighed in on the recent Alexandre Pantoja/O’Malley sparring controversy.

Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes explains decision to sign with PFL over the UFC: “I deserve to get compensated”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes has explained why he decided to sign for PFL ahead of UFC.