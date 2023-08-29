Brendan Schaub claims the UFC offered Ronda Rousey “more money than you can imagine to come back” but ‘Rowdy’ turned it down

Rousey turned down the UFC’s offer

“I’ll say this, I have it on good authority they offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine to come back, and she said no. It’s not, it’s like the guy that can’t get the hot girl like, ‘She’s ugly.’ Okay, that’s like, Dana’s like, ‘No dude, we never offered her,” Schaub said of Ronda Rousey on his podcast. “She’s not fighting.’ Maybe Dana didn’t do the deal, I’m not saying Dana offered it. From what I know, they offered her more money than God and she was like, ‘I’m good.’ Ronda’s very smart, has other businesses, her farms, her houses. Like, she doesn’t need to do any of it. She said no. I heard they offered hear more money than God to come back and fight and she said no.”

Although Ronda Rousey won’t return to the UFC, the hope for the promotion was to book ‘Rowdy’ in a vacant bantamweight title fight. With Amanda Nuns retiring, Schaub believes the UFC wanted a big fight for the bantamweight division, and he even thinks Rousey would have beaten Julianna Pena had she returned.

“I think she beats Pena,” Schaub said.

With Ronda Rousey not returning to the UFC, it’s likely the UFC will look to Pena vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant bantamweight title.