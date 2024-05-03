Conor McGregor reacts after Ryan Garcia tests positive for PED’s after Devin Haney fight: “Lifetime ban” Category: UFC

Conor McGregor is reacting after Ryan Garcia tested positive for PED’s following his recent fight with Devin Haney.

Boxer Ryan Garcia (25 wins – 20 by KO) recently defeated Devin Haney (31 wins – 15 by KO) in the ring.

Garcia tested positive for PED Ostarine on April 19th and again immediately following the fight. The fighter has denied using banned performance enhancing drugs.

In a video posted to ‘X’, the 25-year-old Garcia claimed he is no cheater:

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat. Never taken a steroid. … I don’t even know where to get steroids. … I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his ass.”

The Irish fighter, McGregor, has since taken aim at Garcia, as well as UFC champion Sean O’Malley in a tirade on social media.

Taking to ‘X‘ McGregor posted (which has since been deleted):

“Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted.”

Continuing, McGregor shared:

“This Ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley – (he) was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little Ostarine heads I’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches. Wtf is up. What do you think you are at?”

Pot calling the kettle black?

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is slated to make his much-anticipated return to the Octagon on Saturday, June 29th at UFC 303 to fight Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s commentary regarding Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley? Will you be watching ‘Notorious’ in his Octagon return?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!