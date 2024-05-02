Jon Jones slams MMA content creator for spreading false rumors about his sex life: ‘Literally some random loser’

Jon Jones responds to The MMA Guru’s claims that he’s a homosexual

In a recent tweet, Jones appeared to respond to The MMA Guru’s viral video.

Crazy that we live in the world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the Internet. Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days, I find it fascinating. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 2, 2024

“Crazy that we live in the world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the Internet,” Jones tweeted Thursday. “Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days, I find it fascinating.”

Jones has been engaged to his longtime fiancee, Jessie Moses, throughout his UFC career. There’s no direct evidence that Jones is a homosexual.

Jones’s latest social media remarks come just weeks after he allegedly threatened a drug tester at his Albuquerque home. The incident is still under investigation.

Jones is expected to return to defend his UFC heavyweight title, presumably against Miocic, later this year. UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is another possible opponent for his comeback.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after a legendary run as the promotion’s light heavyweight titleholder. He vacated the title in 2020 to make a full-time move to heavyweight.

As he plans on his UFC return, Jones isn’t afraid to hit back at his detractors who criticize and question his behavior in and out of the cage.