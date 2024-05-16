Renato Moicano explains why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat “fake” Michael Chandler: “I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins”

Renato Moicano is explaining why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat ‘fake’ Michael Chandler.

UFC 303 will take place on Saturday June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

The Irishman, 35, will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon. ‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) by TKO at UFC 264.

‘Iron’, 38, last fought in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where he too lost to Dustin Poirier by submission.

The former opposing TUF 31 coaches will both be looking to get back in the win column come June 29th.

At the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler:

“I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins that fight because f*ck Michael Chandler. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t, but I think Michael Chandler is fake.”

Concluding the 34-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t know why. I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don’t know him – just my impression. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe one day I can beat the sh*t out of him and see if he’s true.”

So, there you have it – the Brazilian will be cheering on Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Moicano (19-5 MMA) recently defeated Jalin Turner (14-8 MMA) by TKO this past April at UFC 300.

This past Wednesday Moicano won a jiu-jitsu match match at UFC HQ and proceeded to call out Paddy Pimblett and boxing star Ryan Garcia.

It is now unlikely that Moicano will get his wish to fight Pimblett (21-3 MMA), as UFC CEO Dana White just announced that ‘The Baddy’ will be going up against Bobby Green (32-15 MMA) next, at UFC 304 on July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Will you, like Moicano, be cheering for the Irishman on June 29th at UFC 303?

