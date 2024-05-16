Renato Moicano explains why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat “fake” Michael Chandler: “I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins”

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Renato Moicano is explaining why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat ‘fake’ Michael Chandler.

Renato Moicano Conor McGregor

UFC 303 will take place on Saturday June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

The Irishman, 35, will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon. ‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) by TKO at UFC 264.

‘Iron’, 38, last fought in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where he too lost to Dustin Poirier by submission.

The former opposing TUF 31 coaches will both be looking to get back in the win column come June 29th.

At the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler:

“I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins that fight because f*ck Michael Chandler. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t, but I think Michael Chandler is fake.”

Concluding the 34-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t know why. I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don’t know him – just my impression. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe one day I can beat the sh*t out of him and see if he’s true.”

So, there you have it – the Brazilian will be cheering on Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Moicano (19-5 MMA) recently defeated Jalin Turner (14-8 MMA) by TKO this past April at UFC 300.

This past Wednesday Moicano won a jiu-jitsu match match at UFC HQ and proceeded to call out Paddy Pimblett and boxing star Ryan Garcia.

It is now unlikely that Moicano will get his wish to fight Pimblett (21-3 MMA), as UFC CEO Dana White just announced that ‘The Baddy’ will be going up against Bobby Green (32-15 MMA) next, at UFC 304 on July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Will you, like Moicano, be cheering for the Irishman on June 29th at UFC 303?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Dana White, Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan calls for UFC to make changes to current ruleset: “If it’s boring for the audience, tough sh*t”

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024
Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Dana White has just announced two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Michael Bisping, Colby Covington, UFC, Title Shot
Colby Covington

Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of Colby Covington taking on Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Susan Cox - May 15, 2024

Ilia Topuria is saying that he ‘already has a date’ for UFC Spain.

Diego Ferreira
UFC

Diego Ferreira believes Mateusz Rebecki's corner should have stopped the fight to save him, eyes Bobby Green next

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Diego Ferreira wasn’t surprised he was such a big underdog to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC St. Louis, but despite that, he thought it was a good matchup for him.

Edson Barboza and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he's the "one guy" who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.