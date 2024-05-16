Watch: Belal Muhammad live reacts to Dana White’s UFC 304 announcement for Leon Edwards title fight

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s team was the first to tell him of his upcoming Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 304.

Muhammad will finally get his shot at UFC gold when he faces the welterweight titleholder Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester. The July 27 pay-per-view card features Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event and the return of Paddy Pimblett against Bobby Green.

It’s been a long road to the title shot for Muhammad, whose first clash with Edwards was abruptly ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in March 2021.

Since a win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, Muhammad has been anxiously waiting for UFC president Dana White to announce his desired rematch with Edwards. It finally came to fruition on Thursday.