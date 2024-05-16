Watch: Belal Muhammad live reacts to Dana White’s UFC 304 announcement for Leon Edwards title fight

By Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s team was the first to tell him of his upcoming Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad will finally get his shot at UFC gold when he faces the welterweight titleholder Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester. The July 27 pay-per-view card features Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event and the return of Paddy Pimblett against Bobby Green.

It’s been a long road to the title shot for Muhammad, whose first clash with Edwards was abruptly ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in March 2021.

Since a win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, Muhammad has been anxiously waiting for UFC president Dana White to announce his desired rematch with Edwards. It finally came to fruition on Thursday.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 set for UFC 304

Watch Muhammad get the word of his long-awaited title shot below.

Muhammad has become a fixture of Team Khabib for some of his recent fight camps. He’s working alongside some of the top fighters in the sport, including Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov and UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

Muhammad’s last defeat was to Geoff Neal by unanimous decision in Jan. 2019. Since then, he’s rattled off nine victories, including a recent finish of Sean Brady at UFC 280.

Muhammad’s streak to the top of the welterweight title picture began with a series of impressive wins over Curtis Millender, Takashi Sato, and Dhiego Lima. His first clash with Edwards was his first career UFC main event.

Muhammad’s second UFC main event went smoothly in a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque in April 2022. The Luque win was preceded by victories over former title challengers Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

Muhammad is looking to shock the world at UFC 304 in enemy territory, and he’s right in the thick of camp in preparation for Edwards.

