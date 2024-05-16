Tom Aspinall reveals Ciryl Gane turned down UFC 304 interim title fight

Tom Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes but that wasn’t the original plan.

Aspinall will be rematching Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in an intriguing matchup. Most fans seemed to think that was the fight that made the most sense, but according to Aspinall, Ciryl Gane was originally offered the title fight but he turned it down due to him filming a movie.

“The UFC wanted me to fight Ciryl Gane, I said, ‘Okay, the UFC wanna do it, we can do it.’ I’m not bothered, I feel like I’m the champion of the world, I’m ranked No. 1 in the world, I’ll fight anybody you don’t have to talk me into anything. The UFC are my bosses, they want me to fight Ciryl Gane, count me in, that’s okay, we’ll do it,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel.

“Ciryl, on the other hand, he’s out there doing a film, Ciryl is trying to be the French Arnold Schwarzenegger right now, and fair play to him. If he wants to do films and be an actor, go and enjoy yourself, Ciryl go and do your thing, make some money, do whatever you doing. But, he didn’t take the fight, he wanted to do his film, so Curtis Blaydes, they’ve thrown him in, very happy with it,” Aspinall continued.

It is interesting that the UFC offered Ciryl Gane the interim title fight against Tom Aspinall before Curtis Blaydes. Gane is just 2-2 in his last four, with both losses being for the undisputed champion. Blaydes, meanwhile, is 4-1 in his last five and does have the win over Aspinall even though it was due to an injury.

Regardless, it will be Aspinall vs. Blaydes 2 as the Brit will get a chance at redemption as he puts his interim heavyweight title up for grabs.