Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

Ok Rae Yoon is on a mission to recover the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, but first he must overcome a formidable opposition to get a crack at gold.

The former divisional king squares off against unbeaten debutant Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

It’s worth noting that Ok achieved a career-defining moment when he dethroned Christian Lee for the World Title in September 2021.

There, he turned in a stellar performance, operating behind his boxing prowess and elite fight IQ to bag a close unanimous decision victory.

However, his reign didn’t last that long. Lee authored a payback win nearly a year later, knocking Ok out in the second round of their rematch.

Since then, the South Korean sensation has taken all the steps to get back to the top of the division’s food chain.

In his most recent outing, Ok rebounded with a dominant decision victory over Lowen Tynanes.