Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23
Ok Rae Yoon is on a mission to recover the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, but first he must overcome a formidable opposition to get a crack at gold.
The former divisional king squares off against unbeaten debutant Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.
It’s worth noting that Ok achieved a career-defining moment when he dethroned Christian Lee for the World Title in September 2021.
There, he turned in a stellar performance, operating behind his boxing prowess and elite fight IQ to bag a close unanimous decision victory.
However, his reign didn’t last that long. Lee authored a payback win nearly a year later, knocking Ok out in the second round of their rematch.
Since then, the South Korean sensation has taken all the steps to get back to the top of the division’s food chain.
In his most recent outing, Ok rebounded with a dominant decision victory over Lowen Tynanes.
Ok Rae Yoon faces serious threat in Alibeg Rasulov
Ok Rae Yoon faces an extraordinary test in his return to action at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.
Alibeg Rasulov is an undefeated promotional newcomer with a pristine 14-0 professional record.
The Turkish spitfire brings a blend of skills that have earned him recognition on the tough European circuit.
With expertise across various aspects of MMA, Rasulov presents a forbidding challenge to Ok’s quest for redemption.
A victory over Ok would not only solidify Rasulov’s status as a rising star. It would also catapult him into immediate contention for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, currently held by Christian Lee.