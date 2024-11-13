Jon Jones says UFC switching back to old gloves for UFC 309 is a “major relief” as he voiced his displeasure with them

Jon Jones is glad the UFC is switching back to the old gloves at UFC 309.

The UFC implemented new gloves at UFC 301 in June and some people have complained saying it has taken knockouts away. But, on UFC 309 fight week it was revealed the UFC was opting to go back to the old gloves.

Speaking at media day, Jon Jones says he’s glad the old gloves are coming back as he did complain about the new gloves.

“I’m really excited about the old gloves,” Jon Jones said at UFC 309 media day. “I got sent a pair of the new gloves several weeks ago, I tried them on, and I thought they were tight. I used to fit an XL, and in the new glove, I had to put on a 3XL. The shape, curving your hands like that, they were very uncomfortable for me. I was actually really stressed thinking how am I going to go into fight week wearing these gloves that I don’t even want to train in.

“When I got a phone call recently (and) Hunter said, ‘Everyone on this card are veterans. Why put a bunch of vets in a new glove? Let’s give you guys all what you’re used to,'” Jones added. “It was a major relief to my coach Brandon (Gibson), who wraps my hands. It was a major relief to me, as well.”

Whether or not the UFC will go back to the old gloves permanently is to be seen.