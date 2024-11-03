Jon Jones’ retirement should be on his terms, says coach ahead of UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic

By Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Jon Jones’ retirement decision should ultimately be his choice, says his longtime coach.

Jon Jones

Jones will be defending his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic. The title fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 309 on November 16th. “Bones” has hinted that this could be the last fight of his pro MMA career.

Brandon Gibson has been by Jones’ side for years. He thinks whether or not the future Hall of Famer retires after UFC 309 should be on Jones to decide.

Jon Jones’s Retirement Should Be Up to Him, Says Coach

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Brandon Gibson discussed Jon Jones potentially retiring this month.

“Whenever Jon’s ready [to retire], I’m right there with him,” Gibson told MMA Fighting. “I’m approaching this one like it’s our last go, it’s our last rodeo.”

“I think physically, mentally, he could go in there and have five or six more great performances,” Gibson said. “There’s nothing left for Jon to prove. I think he really wants this fight with Stipe. I think this fight will help solidify Jon’s status as that great heavyweight champion but it’s not something we talk about every night at the gym. We’re definitely all eyes on Nov. 16. But each time I go to a practice, I’m approaching it as this is my last camp. I’m giving it my all.

“If we get one more after this, if we get two more, that would be a great blessing. I’m also ready to see Jon hang it up. Put the belt up. I’d prefer them to walk away obviously earlier than later. Out of all the fighters, Jon deserves to walk away any time he wants. I’m always going to support those guys.”

Tom Aspinall has been vocal in his attempt to get a fight with Jones. Aspinall is the interim heavyweight titleholder. He plans to attend UFC 300 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

