Tom Aspinall’s dad goes off on Jon Jones: ‘Just another bum in the shower’

Tom Aspinall’s Father Slams Jon Jones Over Waiting Game

During an interview with JNMediaUK, Tom Aspinall’s father and coach Andy Aspinall had a clear message for Jon Jones (h/t MMAMania.com).

‘’You are contracted to do three fights a year, and I think Tom’s worked himself into a position where he should fight for a belt,” Andy said. “For me, if a guy doesn’t want to fight for the belt, vacate it!”

Despite Jones’ legendary pedigree, Andy insists that his son doesn’t view “Bones” as anything more than a stepping stone.

“He isn’t bothered about Jon Jones. The talk last year, the Jon Jones thing was just to try and get him to take the fight. Tom’s not bothered about Jon. Jon is just another body in the gym, another bum in the shower.”

Whether it’s Jones or somebody else, Andy just wants to see his son back inside the Octagon.

“He just wants to compete, he’s a competitor,” Aspinall’s father concluded. “And as a coach, you want him competing when he’s fit. You don’t want him sitting around in the gym. I just want him to compete. He wants to compete all the time.”

UFC CEO Dana White has expressed confidence in getting a deal done to make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight a reality. While the UFC boss was pushing for a summer date, Ariel Helwani reported that Jones wants six months to prepare for the fight. That would put the summer timeframe in doubt. Time will tell if Jones vs. Aspinall will ever come to fruition.