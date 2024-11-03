Jacob Smith excited to represent Liverpool at ONE 169: “It’s ingrained in me” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2024

Flyweight Muay Thai star Jacob Smith is a proud citizen of Liverpool, England. And he wants to give the city another World Champion when he goes to war at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug. 

Jacob Smith

The #3-ranked contender meets ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a rematch of their 2022 encounter on Friday, November 8, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

The city of Liverpool is full of tough, gritty individuals. In fact, it helped Smith go from nothing to something. And being loyal to his roots, he still resides in the same area he grew up in because he believes nobody sticks together quite like Liverpudlians.  

“My personality and the way I am, you can tell I’m from this city, this area. I live in Birkenhead, which is just outside of Liverpool, but they are very similar. It’s ingrained in me,” Smith said.  

“People wouldn’t have to be around me long to realize I’m from a rough, working-class area. We all stick together in these areas. We have the same mentality. It’s a boss place to live!” 

Jacob Smith feels Liverpool and him are a perfect match

The city of Liverpool has overcome so much in its time, just like Jacob Smith. That’s why he believes they go together so well. 

Not only that, the Birkenhead bomber is a staunch supporter of Liverpool FC. Many moons ago, they went through hard times before rising to glory. And Smith feels he’s been on a similar trajectory ahead of ONE 169. 

“I absolutely love Liverpool, and I feel ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is the perfect song for this city, the team, and my life,” Smith said.

“Liverpool Football Club, too, came back from having very bad times in the sport. I’ve never treated it like this, but my story ties in perfectly with Liverpool’s history. It’s boss!” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

