Jacob Smith excited to represent Liverpool at ONE 169: “It’s ingrained in me” 

Flyweight Muay Thai star Jacob Smith is a proud citizen of Liverpool, England. And he wants to give the city another World Champion when he goes to war at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

The #3-ranked contender meets ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a rematch of their 2022 encounter on Friday, November 8, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The city of Liverpool is full of tough, gritty individuals. In fact, it helped Smith go from nothing to something. And being loyal to his roots, he still resides in the same area he grew up in because he believes nobody sticks together quite like Liverpudlians.

“My personality and the way I am, you can tell I’m from this city, this area. I live in Birkenhead, which is just outside of Liverpool, but they are very similar. It’s ingrained in me,” Smith said.

“People wouldn’t have to be around me long to realize I’m from a rough, working-class area. We all stick together in these areas. We have the same mentality. It’s a boss place to live!”