Brandon Moreno won’t rule out another fight before challenging for gold again following UFC Edmonton win

By Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Brandon Moreno would gladly accept another title fight, but don’t expect him to demand it.

Brandon Moreno

Moreno headlined UFC Edmonton this past Saturday night. He collided with Amir Albazi inside Rogers Place. Moreno’s championship experience was simply too much for Albazi. “The Assassin Baby” earned a unanimous decision win.

Could Moreno be given another title fight next? The fan favorite isn’t exactly counting on it.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER BRANDON MORENO DOMINATES AMIR ALBAZI AT UFC EDMONTON

Brendon Moreno Doesn’t Anticipate UFC Title Fight Next

A former two-time UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno has a knack for title fights. With that said, he is a realist. During the UFC Edmonton post-fight press conference, Moreno admitted that another fight before competing for gold again can’t be ruled out (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t know, man, hopefully (I get the title shot),” Moreno said. “I have to be honest with myself, maybe I have to fight one more time before the title, but I don’t know what the UFC is thinking right now. Maybe they get so impressed with the performance tonight that they say, ‘Maybe he can get the title next.’ I know Royval is there, I know Kai Kara France is there trying to get their opportunity for the title next. I don’t know. I’ll be ready for whatever.”

Moreno is back in the win column after dropping a split decision to Brandon Royval earlier this year. Kai Kara-France has pounded the table for a title opportunity. A potential matchup with Moreno could be a direction the UFC matchmakers look into.

The next flyweight title fight is scheduled for December 7th. It’ll be titleholder Alexandre Pantoja putting his gold at stake against Kai Asakura, who is making his UFC debut in a big spot on the UFC 310 card.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what happens with Brandon Moreno in the coming months.

Brandon Moreno UFC

