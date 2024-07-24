Muhammad Mokaev reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC 304: “They don’t like my style”

By Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev

Mokaev was originally supposed to take on Manel Kape on the main card, but their fight was moved from the prelims and has since been bumped down to the early prelims. It was surprising that a pivotal flyweight fight was moved to so early in the card, but speaking to MMA on SiriusXM, Mokaev revealed it’s because the UFC doesn’t like his style of fighting.

“I think they don’t like my style. But, that is why I have something I need to prove this fight, I need to show everything sometimes I try to play safe, try to play safe but maybe it looks boring to the casual,” Mokaev said.

Not only does Muhammad Mokaev not think the UFC likes him or his style, but the sixth-ranked flyweight contender is also fighting out his deal. With that, Mokaev believes he needs to put on an incredible performance to get re-signed by the UFC.

“I’m on (the) last fight deal with the UFC, this is my last fight on the contract. I need to put in a good performance to negotiate a new contract. It depends on my performance also,” Mokaev said.

With Muhammad Mokaev fighting out his contract at UFC 304 against Manel Kape, he says he wants to re-sign with the promotion. He doesn’t care about money, but instead, he wants a title shot in the next contract as he feels like he deserves it.

“I want to chase the gold and I hope the UFC gives me a new contract… I just want to fight for the belt, even if they give me one more fight after this. I’ll fight them now or when I defend the belt, I am going to face them anyway, it doesn’t matter to me about money, I’ve never negotiated about money with the UFC, I’m on one of the lowest payments out of fighters right now, and I never ask for more, I just want to fight,” Mokaev added.

Muhammad Mokaev is 12-0 and one NC as a pro including being 6-0 in the UFC and is coming off a decision win over Alex Perez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

