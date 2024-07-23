Jarred Brooks ready to move on from controversial loss: “I’m humbled by the experience”

Jarred Brooks enters his next assignment with an unrelenting drive to win at all costs.

“The Monkey God” reports for duty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

There, the former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion locks horns with #3-ranked contender Gustavo Balart for the division’s interim crown.

Brooks’ resolve stems from an exasperating loss earlier this year when he relinquished the belt to Joshua Pacio.

Their rematch this past March ended controversially due to an illegal head-first slam, which led to Brooks being disqualified in the first round.

The setback was a bitter pill for the American, but it has only fueled his desire to reclaim his throne atop the weight class.

“It just makes me even hungrier. God puts these tests in front of me, and I have to knock them down. I’m humbled by the experience,” he said.

With a chance at redemption, Brooks sees this as his moment to shine and showcase his ability to overcome the adversity he has faced.

“I think that people are going to see a different version of Jarred Brooks this time around. I know that my capabilities speak louder than my words, so hopefully you guys will see my capabilities in full steam against Gustavo Balart,” he said.