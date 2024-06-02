Islam Makhachev prefers UFC welterweight title fight over Arman Tsarukyan rematch following UFC 302 win: “This is my dream”
Islam Makhachev has a preference for his next fight following UFC 302, but he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.
Makhachev once again showed off his elite traits in the main event of UFC 302. The 155-pound king mixed it up with Dustin Poirier inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this past Saturday night. It was a quality effort from “The Diamond,” who was able to rough up Makhachev at certain points in the fight. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as Makhachev forced Poirier to tap out via D’Arce choke in the final round to remain the lightweight champion.
As far as what’s next for the top lightweight in the world, he has an idea of what he’d like to do next.
Islam Makhachev Says Two-Weight Champion Is His Dream, Isn’t Gung-Ho on Arman Tsarukyan Rematch
Speaking to reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight presser, Islam Makhachev discussed his intent for what’s next in his pro MMA career. He admitted that going after the welterweight championship is in his heart (via MMAJunkie.com).
“Who doesn’t want to be double champion?” Makhachev said. “This is history. How many double champions we have? This is a dream for all fighters, to get second belt.
“This is my dream. I want to be in the history and people know me like double champ. This is my dream. If I have chance, a small chance, I will get. If you want a great legacy, you have to get second belt. It’s my opinion.”
Makhachev wasn’t shy in saying that he isn’t exactly eager with the idea of having a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, but he’d put pen to paper if asked by the UFC.
“It does not make sense when you have rematch. I need some new challenge. But if Dana want, let’s do it. No problem.”
Makhachev scored a unanimous decision win over Tsarukyan in a competitive fight back in 2019. Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 since that fight.
