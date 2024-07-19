Steve Garcia expects to finish Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Dan Ige next

By Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Steve Garcia was surprised it took so long for him to get another fight.

Steve Garcia

After Garcia picked up a second-round knockout win last December, which was his third straight knockout victory, he thought he would get a quick return. However, that wasn’t the case, but he will finally get to return to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 94 against Seung Woo Choi.

“It has been like seven months since my last fight, it has been frustrating, because I have been trying, to get something going since like March. I thought I would have gotten a call sooner… I was bugging them and they said you want to fight this guy, like sure I needed something,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Entering his fight against Choi, Garcia is eager for the style matchup as he knows the Korean can pose some problems on the feet. However, he does expect Choi to want to remain standing with him, which is the type of fight Garcia wants.

“It’s kind of interesting, I think he will keep it on his feet. I thought my last opponent would have kept it on the feet and he was on a single leg so fast. Now, I go into all these fights thinking they are going to shoot. Anytime he gets hurt, he just goes wild and tries to get it back. I would assume he will still try to do that with me, but we are prepared for everything.”

Ultimately, Steve Garcia is confident he is the much better striker and thinks his power is for real. However, he does think the way Seung Woo Choi fights could make it boring, but Garcia is confident he will eventually get the finish.

“I’m always looking for the finish. I feel like it could be a first-round or a third-rounder. It depends on what he gives me, he is a counter guy, so you are fighting a guy who aits and waits on you and falls into his traps. It is hard to fight those guys, as you are fighting a guy who isn’t really engaging as often, so it can make for a boring fight and I try my best not to have those. We will see how he engages in the first couple of seconds, we will see,” Garcia said.

If Garcia gets his hand raised at UFC Vegas 94, the American eyes a fight with Dan Ige next as he believes he should get a top-15 opponent next.

“I think (I deserve a ranked opponent) but I don’t want to be full of myself and be that guy. But, I want a top-15, to be honest, I want Dan Ige, that is the truth, that is what I want,” Garcia said.

Related

Cody Garbrandt

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt booked to return in October against Miles Johns

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024
Nick Diaz, UFC Abu Dhabi
Robbie Lawler

Jake Shields reveals Nick Diaz had no training before Robbie Lawler rematch: "That fight shouldn't have happened"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

According to Jake Shields, UFC welterweight Nick Diaz had no training before his 2021 return.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to newly released audio of Khabib Nurmagomedov/Conor McGregor ending

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024

Daniel Cormier has provided some context behind why the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight had a dark cloud around it.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz reveals ongoing discussions with UFC for December return: "I'm back"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will be back in December.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev opens up on sparring session with Sean Strickland: "Choking him and beating him up"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is opening up on his training sessions with Sean Strickland.

Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall shares how he would gameplan for Alex Pereira heavyweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria hits back at Conor McGregor after threatening to "Slap the head off" him at BKFC presser

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024

Tensions are intensifying between UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and superstar Conor McGregor.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards dismisses notion he'll have to rebuild his body for UFC middleweight run

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards thinks he won’t have to take a long hiatus to rebuild himself for a potential middleweight run.

Conor McGregor, BKFC
UFC

Conor McGregor teases jump to Bare Knuckle during BKFC press conference: “Two fights left on my (UFC) contract”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor teased a jump to Bare Knuckle fighting during his BKFC press conference.

Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen details the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback: “They were changing the wrong number”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen is detailing the mistake the UFC made in negotiating a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback.