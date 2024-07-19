Steve Garcia expects to finish Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Dan Ige next

Steve Garcia was surprised it took so long for him to get another fight.

After Garcia picked up a second-round knockout win last December, which was his third straight knockout victory, he thought he would get a quick return. However, that wasn’t the case, but he will finally get to return to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 94 against Seung Woo Choi.

“It has been like seven months since my last fight, it has been frustrating, because I have been trying, to get something going since like March. I thought I would have gotten a call sooner… I was bugging them and they said you want to fight this guy, like sure I needed something,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Entering his fight against Choi, Garcia is eager for the style matchup as he knows the Korean can pose some problems on the feet. However, he does expect Choi to want to remain standing with him, which is the type of fight Garcia wants.

“It’s kind of interesting, I think he will keep it on his feet. I thought my last opponent would have kept it on the feet and he was on a single leg so fast. Now, I go into all these fights thinking they are going to shoot. Anytime he gets hurt, he just goes wild and tries to get it back. I would assume he will still try to do that with me, but we are prepared for everything.”

Ultimately, Steve Garcia is confident he is the much better striker and thinks his power is for real. However, he does think the way Seung Woo Choi fights could make it boring, but Garcia is confident he will eventually get the finish.

“I’m always looking for the finish. I feel like it could be a first-round or a third-rounder. It depends on what he gives me, he is a counter guy, so you are fighting a guy who aits and waits on you and falls into his traps. It is hard to fight those guys, as you are fighting a guy who isn’t really engaging as often, so it can make for a boring fight and I try my best not to have those. We will see how he engages in the first couple of seconds, we will see,” Garcia said.

If Garcia gets his hand raised at UFC Vegas 94, the American eyes a fight with Dan Ige next as he believes he should get a top-15 opponent next.

“I think (I deserve a ranked opponent) but I don’t want to be full of myself and be that guy. But, I want a top-15, to be honest, I want Dan Ige, that is the truth, that is what I want,” Garcia said.