Dana White delivers passionate speech for Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

By Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

UFC president Dana White gave Donald Trump a passionate introduction at the Republican National Convention.

Dana White Donald Trump

As we know, Dana White has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. He is as honest as they come, and he isn’t afraid about offending the masses. We also know that he’s close friends with Donald Trump, the former US president and Republican nominee for this year’s election.

Last night, Trump officially became the candidate for the Republican Party. As part of the festivities at the Convention, the aforementioned Dana White introduced Donald to the stage.

As you can imagine, he didn’t hold back.

White praises Trump

“I know president Trump is a fighter, I’ve been saying this since 2015,” White said. “Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years, we have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

“I know president Trump is a proven leader, a fearless leader, and this country was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office,” White said. “In my mind, the choice is clear, but this election, we all get to choose. I know I’ going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American badass.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The election is set to take place this November. It’s not yet been confirmed whether or not Trump will appear at any UFC events between now and then, as he does throughout the year.

What did you make of Dana White’s speech? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Donald Trump

