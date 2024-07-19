Dana White delivers passionate speech for Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

White praises Trump

“I know president Trump is a fighter, I’ve been saying this since 2015,” White said. “Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years, we have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

“I know president Trump is a proven leader, a fearless leader, and this country was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office,” White said. “In my mind, the choice is clear, but this election, we all get to choose. I know I’ going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American badass.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The election is set to take place this November. It’s not yet been confirmed whether or not Trump will appear at any UFC events between now and then, as he does throughout the year.

