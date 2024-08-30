Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: “Inner voice doesn’t think I deserve this”

Michael Chandler reveals mental struggles associated with Conor McGregor wait

In a recent interview with Action Network, Chandler explained his feelings surrounding the long wait for McGregor.

“He [my inner voice] does not think I deserve this fight but I do,” Chandler admitted. “He never would have, man, he never would have, and I think we all have that little guy or that little gal inside of us, and it’s okay to have them. I think it’s also okay to open up about it. It seems more genuine, and it’s more authentic to speak about your struggles, to speak about your shortcomings, to speak about your doubts. If you act like you are impenetrable and you’re bulletproof, it’s an unattainable psychology…

“I do hear the doubters, and I do hear the naysayers, and I do hear the haters, of course. We just keep on moving forward, and even though that little guy from that little town doesn’t believe that we were created to create this crazy life that we have, we just pat them on the back and say, it’s okay. Just keep on coming. We’re gonna keep on climbing.” (h/t MMA Fighting’s Drake Riggs)

UFC CEO Dana White might have some good news for McGregor and Chandler soon. He teased earlier this week that fight announcements for both sides are coming, although it’s uncertain if the matchup remains intact.