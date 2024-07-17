ONE star Reinier de Ridder leaves promotion, set for UAE Warriors debut

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder has left the promotion after a long, decorated tenure.

Reinier de Ridder

MMA Fighting was among the first to confirm the news of De Ridder’s ONE departure. The exact reasoning behind his parting ways from the promotion is uncertain as of this writing.

However, De Ridder won’t be sidelined long after parting ways with ONE. He signed a contract with UAE Warriors and will make his promotional debut on July 27 in Abu Dhabi.

De Ridder will face Magomedmurad Khasaev at UAE Warriors 51 in a light heavyweight bout. The card is headlined by Kevin Oumar vs. Mohamed Juma.

Reinier de Ridder embarks on new MMA chapter

De Ridder is looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses to conclude his ONE tenure. He most recently lost the ONE middleweight title to Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 166 in March.

Before the most recent loss to Malykhin, De Ridder lost his light heavyweight title to Malykhin in December 2022. It was the first loss of his professional MMA career after 16 consecutive victories.

While the exact terms of De Ridder’s UAE Warriors deal aren’t known at this time, he’s expected to be on the radar of the UFC, PFL, and Bellator moving forward. He’s widely regarded as one of the top fighters in the world outside of the UFC.

De Ridder made his ONE debut in January 2019, earning a first-round submission over Fan Rong. He went on to win fights over Leandro Ataides and Gilberto Galvao before back-to-back title wins over Aung La Nsang.

De Ridder’s ONE middleweight title reign featured successful title defenses against Kiamrian Abbasov and Vitaly Bigdash. 14 of De Ridder’s 16 career wins have come via stoppage.

De Ridder will face a tough test in Khasaev, another former ONE standout. Khasaev is also making his UAE Warriors debut and returns after a nearly full-year hiatus.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov promises fans unforgettable clash with Aaron Canarte: "That's my fighting style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2024
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin. 

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo wants to compete at ONE 169: “It would be such a great opportunity”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t plan on remaining idle in the coming months. 

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo still has more to prove: “I don't believe I'm in my prime yet”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Nico Carrillo believes the world has yet to witness him in peak form. 

Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka eager to move closer to title shot with win at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka knows if he plays his cards right in his next outing, a win may land him a shot at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship. 

Christian Lee

Official: Christian Lee returns to action against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024
Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov vs. Aaron Canarte official for ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024

An intriguing featherweight MMA tilt goes down at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video when Shamil Gasanov squares off against Aaron Canarte.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang vs. Manny Pacquiao in boxing? MMA legend says it "would be an honor”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 13, 2024

Novelty matches in boxing have captured the public’s imagination, and Eduard Folayang seems more than willing to join the trend. 

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 12, 2024

Adrian Lee seeks to keep his impressive run going in his next assignment.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka to lock horns with Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

ONE Championship continues to build a solid lineup for ONE 168: Denver with the addition of a pivotal welterweight MMA contest between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Isi Fitikefu.