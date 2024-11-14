Israel Adesanya predicts Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic ends ‘In two rounds’

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe the heavyweight main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on Saturday will last long.

Jones will make his long-awaited first heavyweight title defense against Miocic at UFC 309. It’s his second heavyweight appearance after winning the then-vacant belt over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year.

Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time following two reigns as the UFC heavyweight champion. He hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Jones and Miocic are known for highlight finishes and incredible performances during their careers. Adesanya, a fan of both heavyweights, believes the UFC 309 main event will last mere minutes.