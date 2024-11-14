Israel Adesanya predicts Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic ends ‘In two rounds’
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe the heavyweight main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on Saturday will last long.
Jones will make his long-awaited first heavyweight title defense against Miocic at UFC 309. It’s his second heavyweight appearance after winning the then-vacant belt over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year.
Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time following two reigns as the UFC heavyweight champion. He hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
Jones and Miocic are known for highlight finishes and incredible performances during their careers. Adesanya, a fan of both heavyweights, believes the UFC 309 main event will last mere minutes.
Israel Adesanya makes precise prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
In a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Adesanya gave his prediction for the UFC 309 main event.
“Jon Jones looks better at heavyweight already. He’s been taking it seriously, and the way he fights… the Ciryl Gane fight was the one that made me go ‘He’s the best’,” Adesanya said. “Because I thought Ciryl Gane was going to give him some trouble, and Ciryl was the new-age heavyweight, and Jon said ‘Hold my beer’. The guy is just crafty, creative at what he does…
“Stipe is tough. He can outwork a lot of heavyweights, we’ve seen what he’s done in the past. We’ve seen his reign as a heavyweight, knocked people out, submitted people. But this fight, I think he’s up against it. I’m going to pick Jon Jones, first two rounds he’s going to finish him.”
Jones finished his last fight against Gane by first-round submission. Before that, his most recent finish was against Alexander Gustafsson in their UFC 232 light heavyweight title rematch.
The hype behind Jones vs. Miocic is paramount around the world. But, Adesanya believes anyone expecting a back-and-forth war over five rounds is foolhardy.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC