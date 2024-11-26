Jon Jones explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311: “I’m a big fan of basic techniques”

By Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Jamahal Hill

For Jamahal Hill, his upcoming fight against Jiri Prochazka is going to be really important. The former UFC light heavyweight champion wants to prove he still belongs at the top of the division in the wake of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. Of course, given how stacked things are looking at 205 pounds, that’ll be easier said than done.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira for making “beautiful adjustments” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “Absolutely dominant performance”

For Jiri Prochazka, it’s also about ensuring he avoids another notable defeat at light heavyweight. Both individuals understand the stakes, and they both know what they could stand to earn if they can pull a big finish out of the bag.

Recently, former light heavyweight king Jon Jones gave his thoughts on the matchup and how it could play out.

Jones backs Hill over Prochazka

“I think Jamahal Hill will win. Jiri has really unorthodox striking, but Jamahal seems like the more technical, more clean striker. I’m a big fan of basic techniques, and Jamahal has a really strong, basic, clean kickboxing style.”

Jon Jones has seen many of the very best come and go in this division, so it’s interesting to see him back Hill here. The former champ has had to face a lot of doubters since losing to Pereira, but he seems to believe pretty strongly in his ability to work his way back to a rematch.

Do you believe Jamahal Hill should be considered the favorite in his upcoming collision with Jiri Prochazka? What’s his best route to victory against someone like him? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

