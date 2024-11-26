Sean O’Malley reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent callout of Petr Yan: “Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar”

Sean O’Malley doesn’t believe that Merab Dvalishvili is overly interested in the idea of fighting Umar Nurmagomedov.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the rightful UFC bantamweight champion. He defeated Sean O’Malley to claim the belt for the first time and ever since then, fans have been wondering who he’ll defend against first. Some have suggested an O’Malley rematch, whereas others believe Umar Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan are the top two contenders – especially after the latter’s win over Deiveson Figueiredo last weekend.

Either way, Dvalishvili has his hands full at 135 pounds. After Yan’s aforementioned triumph, though, the Georgian star did issue a challenge to Yan for a future rematch.

In the eyes of Sean O’Malley, he’s doing this because Merab isn’t at all interested in squaring off against the in-form Umar Nurmagomedov.