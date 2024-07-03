Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira for making “beautiful adjustments” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “Absolutely dominant performance”

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the adjustments made by Alex Pereira in his rematch with Jiri Prochazka. Last weekend at UFC 303, Alex Pereira successfully retained his UFC light heavyweight championship. He did so by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, taking him to 2-0 against the former king. Of course, as we know, his last fight before this one was in the main event of UFC 300, when he knocked Jamahal Hill out. RELATED: WATCH | Jamahal Hill live reacts to Alex Pereira’s head kick knockout at UFC 303 Since then, Hill and Pereira have gone back and forth at each other a fair bit. Hill has made it clear that he wants a rematch, but he’ll need to earn that honor. In a recent breakdown of UFC 303, Jamahal gave an honest assessment on how ‘Poatan’ performed.

Hill praises Pereira

“Great main event, absolutely dominant performance by Alex from start to finish. I believe this is honestly probably the first that I’ve seen where Alex came out and won the fight from start until he got the finish. He didn’t have to come back and, it was still some adversity, Jiří still presented his challenges in it but he adapted and he made good adjustments.”

“The adjustment that I seen that Alex made from that was the check hook. More so before, you see him in come like he steps in with that hook and he tries to land it leaning in and throwing his power forward. This time we seen him implement it from more of a defensive and a counteractive manner in this particular fighting sequence.

“The first hook that he landed on Jiří, he hit him and you could see the eyes roll, you could see him get dazed a little bit. From there, he landed another one that kind of wobbled him, that kind of shook the legs a little bit and then he landed the one at the end of the round that put him out, that put him on his back. It’s beautiful adjustments bro, beautiful adjustments. He looked evolved, he looked like he’s taking more steps and getting better as a fighter.”

Quotes via MMA News

