Wladimir Klitschko accuses Joe Rogan of spreading “Russian propaganda”
Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has accused Joe Rogan of spreading Russian propaganda.
Over the years, Joe Rogan has rarely been afraid to express his opinion. No matter what the subject is, he’s often more than happy to speak about it – usually through his podcast. As a result of his association with the UFC and Donald Trump, it also seems as if he’s been gradually getting more interested in political matters too.
RELATED: Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of ‘special guy’ BJ Penn: “I put him against any 155 pounder that’s ever lived”
For some, this is a bad thing, largely because Rogan has a big audience and has often been accused of being misinformed. For others, though, he knows exactly what he’s talking about, and they really value what he has to say.
Wladimir Klitschko, meanwhile, certainly isn’t enjoying some of Joe’s takes – especially surrounding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
A very sobering and polite response by a legendary Volodymyr Klitschko to Joe Rogan’s idiotic claims about the Ukrainian president and Ukrainian people fighting against russian genocide. pic.twitter.com/esryjAQYwT
— Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rshereme) November 25, 2024
Klitschko goes after Rogan
“You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the Third World War. So, let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda – Putin’s Russia is in trouble. So they want to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days, it has lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of us Ukrainians,” Klitschko said in a video shared on X.
“So you’re using the only weapon that Putin really intends to use: propaganda and this weapon really weakens our democracies. Putin’s Russia wants to destroy Ukraine quietly, they want America to stay quiet – not great. A great America is not an America that abandons countries that defend freedom with their lives.”
Quotes via New York Post
What is your take on this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Joe Rogan UFC Wladimir Klitschko