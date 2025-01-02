UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: ‘Not a single word is true’

By Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference

McGregor turned some heads within the MMA community after claiming he agreed to an exhibition boxing match with the WWE superstar. It was also said that the bout would take place in India courtesy of the wealthy Ambani Family.

Ariel Helwani then took to his weekly show to say that while nothing is set in stone, there is at least smoke to the fire. While McGregor insists the boxing match will happen, one former UFC title challenger believes it’s all a ruse.

RELATED: REPORT | CONOR MCGREGOR AND LOGAN PAUL COULD NET $250 MILLION EACH FOR MASSIVE FIGHT IN INDIA

Chael Sonnen Not Buying Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul Chatter

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen dismissed the claim that a wealthy family wants to bring Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul to India in an effort to boost tourism (via MMAJunkie).

“Not a single word is true,” Sonnen added. “You’ve got to understand, Conor is not boxing (Logan) Paul. There is not a billionaire in India looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something exclusively done by a government and that government has done it in one place which is in the Middle East. And third, there’s no check for $250 million dollars so, he kind of went right down the list of joking. He’s kidding. You’re not supposed to believe any of that to be true.”

Near the end of 2024, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he has something planned that would send fans and experts into a frenzy if it comes to fruition. Some have speculated that White was talking about McGregor vs. Paul, but that hasn’t been confirmed or denied at this time.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest news on what’s next for Conor McGregor.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Logan Paul

Related

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could net $250 million each for massive fight in India

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024
Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

One notable name in the UFC history books is vouching for the idea of Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Ilia Topuria

Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: 'D*ckhead'

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor mocks "novice" Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen explains what would've happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has explained what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters in his career.