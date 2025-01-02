UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: ‘Not a single word is true’
Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.
McGregor turned some heads within the MMA community after claiming he agreed to an exhibition boxing match with the WWE superstar. It was also said that the bout would take place in India courtesy of the wealthy Ambani Family.
Ariel Helwani then took to his weekly show to say that while nothing is set in stone, there is at least smoke to the fire. While McGregor insists the boxing match will happen, one former UFC title challenger believes it’s all a ruse.
Chael Sonnen Not Buying Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul Chatter
In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen dismissed the claim that a wealthy family wants to bring Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul to India in an effort to boost tourism (via MMAJunkie).
“Not a single word is true,” Sonnen added. “You’ve got to understand, Conor is not boxing (Logan) Paul. There is not a billionaire in India looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something exclusively done by a government and that government has done it in one place which is in the Middle East. And third, there’s no check for $250 million dollars so, he kind of went right down the list of joking. He’s kidding. You’re not supposed to believe any of that to be true.”
Near the end of 2024, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he has something planned that would send fans and experts into a frenzy if it comes to fruition. Some have speculated that White was talking about McGregor vs. Paul, but that hasn’t been confirmed or denied at this time.
