Francis Ngannou reveals he is still interested in Jon Jones superfight
PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he’s still interested in a superfight against Jon Jones.
Last weekend, Francis Ngannou finally made his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts. He did so by taking on and defeating Renan Ferreira, knocking his foe out with some utterly violent ground and pound. He became the new heavyweight champion in PFL in what proved to be a really emotional moment for the former UFC king.
When he was with the UFC, Ngannou was constantly linked to a Jon Jones superfight. Unfortunately, due to a variety of personal and professional issues, it didn’t come to fruition – and ‘The Predator’ made the decision to leave.
After his win over Ferreira, Francis received some kind words from Jones regarding his performance. When asked about it all during his post-fight media obligations, he had the following to say.
Ngannou still wants Jones
“You know it’s a fight I’ve always asked for,” Ngannou told media in French during his post-fight press conference.
“It’s been 4 years or more that I’ve been asking for this fight. So if in the future there’s an opportunity to do this fight, I think if I only ever had one fight to be in, and I had to choose, it would be this one.”
It seems unlikely that we’re going to get a crossover between UFC and PFL anytime soon. With that being said, it’s still a really fun fight to think about.
What do you believe would happen if Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones squared off in a blockbuster heavyweight duel? Is there a good chance it’ll happen before one of the two retires? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
