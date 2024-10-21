Francis Ngannou reveals he is still interested in Jon Jones superfight

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he’s still interested in a superfight against Jon Jones.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou finally made his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts. He did so by taking on and defeating Renan Ferreira, knocking his foe out with some utterly violent ground and pound. He became the new heavyweight champion in PFL in what proved to be a really emotional moment for the former UFC king.

When he was with the UFC, Ngannou was constantly linked to a Jon Jones superfight. Unfortunately, due to a variety of personal and professional issues, it didn’t come to fruition – and ‘The Predator’ made the decision to leave.

After his win over Ferreira, Francis received some kind words from Jones regarding his performance. When asked about it all during his post-fight media obligations, he had the following to say.