Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power: “I’m sure I could comp him a fourth or fifth row seat”

By Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Jake Paul believes that Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Paul is currently preparing to fight Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul was originally scheduled to face Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 but Tyson, 57, had to withdraw due to medical issues, and that fight has been rescheduled to November 15th.

Jed I. Goodman posted to ‘X‘ a video where Jake Paul was asked about inviting the Irishman to attend the fight between himself and Mike Perry:

“Jake Paul is asked if there is any invitation for Conor McGregor to attend the fight. #The MMAHour”

The response from Paul, poolside, went like this:

“Yea look we can get him a 4th or 5th row ticket, but he’s kinda lost his celebrity and star power. I don’t think people really care about him, but I’m sure I could comp him a 4th or 5th row.”

When told McGregor is still the biggest draw in the game, Jake Paul responded:

“I would disagree brother. I would disagree. There’s a new sheriff in town. He hasn’t won a fight in what 6, 7 years, I don’t even know how long it’s been.  He’s embarrassing himself he’s ruining his legacy with all the drugs and the way he looks on line. He’s lost his mind, he’s a maniac. At one point Conor was great, everyone loved Conor.  But man, I feel bad for the guy now.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought back in 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA). The last time the Irishman won a fight was in January of 2020 at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) by TKO.

What do you think of Jake Paul’s comments regarding Conor McGregor? Do you agree that ‘Notorious’ has lost his celebrity and star power?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

