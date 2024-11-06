Nicolas Dalby forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100, Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos gets late notice opponent

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

Nicolas Dalby has been forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100 with Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos receiving a new opponent.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo

Over the years, Nicolas Dalby has been involved in some great fights in his career. Both in and outside of the UFC, the veteran has always gone out there with the intention of putting on a real show. In his last fight in June, following on from four straight victories, he slipped to a somewhat controversial split decision loss at the hands of Rinat Fakhretdinov.

RELATED: Nicolas Dalby reacts to tight decision loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

His plan was to get back to work against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos on November 9. His aim was to prove that he still belongs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and showcase that even at his age of 39, he’s still got a lot left in the tank.

Unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. As reported by Nolan King, he’s been forced to withdraw from the contest.

Dalby is officially out

“Nicolas Dalby is out of this weekend’s #UFCVegas100 bout vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, per multiple sources.”

It now also seems that Dos Santos has received a new opponent in the form of Zach Scroggin, as noted by MMA Mania. It’s not yet clear as to when we’re likely to see Nicolas Dalby back in action, but it almost certainly won’t be before his 40th birthday which is coming up later this month.

It’s certainly sad to see someone of his talent depart from such a big card. In equal measure, it’ll be interesting to see how Dos Santos answers this new challenge.

What do you believe should be next for Nicolas Dalby in the UFC? What is your favorite moment from his career thus far? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Nicolas Dalby UFC

Related

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt forced out of UFC Vegas 100 fight against Miles Johns

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024
Roy Jones Jr., Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr. shares surprising prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Roy Jones Jr. has shared his prediction for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match next weekend.

Alex Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira deals blows in body shot challenge wearing a bunny costume

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

Getting hit by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one thing, but getting hit by a bunny costume Pereira adds insult to injury.

Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler shares bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan rematch: "Absolutely smokes him"

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Michael Chandler has shared his prediction for the expected rematch between Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan.

Hiromitsu Miura, Carlos Condit
UFC

Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura passes away at 43

Josh Evanoff - November 5, 2024

Former WEC title challenger and professional boxer Hiromitsu Miura has passed away.

Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz jokingly fights fan who asked him for autographed gloves: "Shoutout to homie"

Josh Evanoff - November 5, 2024
Daniel Cormier
UFC

UFC 308 fighter slams Daniel Cormier for 'Moron' comments about controversial win

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

UFC lightweight Rinat Fakhretdinov has responded to Daniel Cormier’s fiery remarks at a recent Q+A session in reaction to his post-UFC 308 criticism of the commentary team.

Ryan Hall
UFC

Ryan Hall details plethora of injuries and surgeries that has led to layoff

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Ryan Hall is looking to make the walk to the Octagon again.

Sean Strickland Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Sean Strickland scolded by UFC bantamweight Song Yadong over latest remarks towards Chinese people

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight Song Yadong has taken issue with some of Sean Strickland’s recent remarks.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler explains why UFC 309 fight with Charles Oliveira is the perfect script after being stiffed on Conor McGregor bout

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira is the perfect scenario.