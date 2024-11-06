Nicolas Dalby forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100, Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos gets late notice opponent
Nicolas Dalby has been forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100 with Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos receiving a new opponent.
Over the years, Nicolas Dalby has been involved in some great fights in his career. Both in and outside of the UFC, the veteran has always gone out there with the intention of putting on a real show. In his last fight in June, following on from four straight victories, he slipped to a somewhat controversial split decision loss at the hands of Rinat Fakhretdinov.
His plan was to get back to work against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos on November 9. His aim was to prove that he still belongs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and showcase that even at his age of 39, he’s still got a lot left in the tank.
Unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. As reported by Nolan King, he’s been forced to withdraw from the contest.
Dalby is officially out
“Nicolas Dalby is out of this weekend’s #UFCVegas100 bout vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, per multiple sources.”
It now also seems that Dos Santos has received a new opponent in the form of Zach Scroggin, as noted by MMA Mania. It’s not yet clear as to when we’re likely to see Nicolas Dalby back in action, but it almost certainly won’t be before his 40th birthday which is coming up later this month.
It’s certainly sad to see someone of his talent depart from such a big card. In equal measure, it’ll be interesting to see how Dos Santos answers this new challenge.
It's certainly sad to see someone of his talent depart from such a big card. In equal measure, it'll be interesting to see how Dos Santos answers this new challenge.