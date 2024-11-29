Jon Jones responds to “ducking” accusations from fight fans amid latest Tom Aspinall talk: “I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring”

Jon Jones Mulls Retirement Possibility, Chides Fans For Ducking Claims

In a series of posts on his ‘X’ account, Jon Jones returned fire at those who say he’s avoiding Tom Aspinall.

Sure, call me duck for the next year, eventually Tom will lose within the next two or three fights and my legacy will go on as the greatest MMA fight ever. End of story. 🤓 https://t.co/9XV8n92GAH — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2024

I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring. Let’s see how my meeting with Ufc goes. https://t.co/jlG7xl6NYx — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2024

Crazy how being called a ‘duck’ pays better than most of you Internet tough guys will make in a lifetime. Two fights in four years and still one of the biggest names in the sport? That’s not ducking, that’s winning. God’s blessings hit different, stay mad. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2024

Trust me, I get it, they’re just running a few years behind. Peer pressure and playground insults don’t hit quite the same at 37. https://t.co/sT5qaQm0os — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2024

Many have weighed in on the situation, including UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik, who recently told MMAJunkie that he predicts Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that fighters gave Jones a chance when he was trying to build his name and it’s only right for him to return the favor against Aspinall.

