UFC can’t salvage Conor McGregor’s image following sexual assault verdict, says MMA legend

Matt Brown Says UFC Can’t “Save” Conor McGregor

On a new edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that while he doesn’t believe Conor McGregor will be exiled by the public forever, he feels the UFC is powerless under these circumstances.

“I don’t think this is unsalvageable, but he has to be the one to salvage it,” Brown said. “No one’s going to be the one to save him in this situation. The UFC can’t save him. He has to do the right things. Get the f*ck out of the clubs. Put down the straws and get back in the gym. Maybe fighting isn’t what he wants to do anymore so maybe that’s not the right path, but I think it’s salvageable.

“If he comes out, and says ‘I learned a lot from this situation and I’m not putting myself in these types of situations anymore, I’m focusing on my family … all that kind of stuff, says all the good things — people like to see a redemption story. People want people to be good people. We want Conor to do that, but he has to be the one to do it, though. It’s not going to happen by itself.”

Time will tell how McGregor plans on restoring his image. He feels that he will be proven right once the process for his appeal goes through, but there is a belief among many that the “Notorious” one has tarnished his legacy. BJPenn.com will keep you updated on the latest regarding the Conor McGregor controversy.