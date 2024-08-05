Jon Anik pitches one UFC vet Tony Ferguson could face if promotion offers him one more fight

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik has an intriguing idea for Tony Ferguson if the promotion offers him another fight after UFC Abu Dhabi.

Ferguson lost to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi last Saturday. The defeat extended his ongoing losing streak to eight fights, and he half-retired in the Octagon after the bout in hopes of getting another opportunity.

Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in UFC history never to win a lineal UFC championship. His 12-fight winning streak earlier in his promotional tenure was one of the greatest runs in MMA history.

UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers haven’t immediately addressed Ferguson’s imminent future with the promotion. But, if he gets one more shot in the Octagon, Anik has an opponent in mind for his return.