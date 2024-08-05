Jon Anik pitches one UFC vet Tony Ferguson could face if promotion offers him one more fight
UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik has an intriguing idea for Tony Ferguson if the promotion offers him another fight after UFC Abu Dhabi.
Ferguson lost to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi last Saturday. The defeat extended his ongoing losing streak to eight fights, and he half-retired in the Octagon after the bout in hopes of getting another opportunity.
Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in UFC history never to win a lineal UFC championship. His 12-fight winning streak earlier in his promotional tenure was one of the greatest runs in MMA history.
UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers haven’t immediately addressed Ferguson’s imminent future with the promotion. But, if he gets one more shot in the Octagon, Anik has an opponent in mind for his return.
Jon Anik pitches Tony Ferguson vs. Joe Lauzon
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Anik pointed to a potential opponent for another Ferguson UFC fight.
“I was googling Joe Lauzon, to make sure he never fought Tony Ferguson,” Anik opined. “Because as I sit here and think about opponents that might make sense for Tony to try to realize some success, Joe Lauzon still has fights left on his contract, and for whatever reason hasn’t competed. So I think that fight makes some sense…hopefully we don’t have to wait too long to see Tony in the Hall of Fame, but that’s my only solution right now.”
Joe Lauzon hasn’t fought since defeating Jonathan Pearce in 2019. He was scheduled to face UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone on three occasions in 2022, but the fight never came to fruition.
Ferguson has defeated the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, and Edson Barboza during his UFC tenure. He made his promotional debut in 2011 and won The Ultimate Fighter 13.
If the UFC allows Ferguson to compete one more time under their banner, a Ferguson vs. Lauzon fight would make a lot of sense. But, it remains to be seen if the UFC will oblige.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Anik Tony Ferguson UFC