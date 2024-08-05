Donald Trump hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has hailed former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter.

Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Trump is a known fight fan and has been in attendance for plenty of UFC events. Whenever he is in attendance, fighters have often given him a shutout or praise. However, Trump has never shared who his favorite fighter of all time is, despite Colby Covington claiming to be that individual.

Recently, speaking on Adin Ross’ live stream on Kick, Donald Trump revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter of all time.

“Well, I think Khabib. Khabib was 29-0, and then his father died and he stopped. I think he never lost a round. He fought many times, he never lost a round. I got to meet him at a fight, two fights ago, as I walked in with Dana… I met Khabib and he said ‘You are the man who could stop the war’ talking about the war in Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although Trump says Khabib Nurmagomedov has never lost a round, that isn’t the case. Instead, ‘The Eagle’ lost a round to Conor McGregor and one to Justin Gaethje, but it still is incredible that he only lost two rounds in his entire UFC career.

It was an interesting comment from Donald Trump and it is a bit of a surprise as Colby Covington has claimed he is the former President’s favorite fighter for years. But, instead, Trump has called Nurmagomedov his favorite fighter of all time as he was impressed with his skill set and his dominance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his MMA career with a record of 29-0 and retired following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020. He had defended his lightweight title three times and was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. In his career, he holds notable wins over McGregor, Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Donald Trump Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

