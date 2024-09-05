Jon Anik defends Belal Muhammad against ducking allegations

UFC commentator Jon Anik has defended Belal Muhammad against allegations of the champion ducking contenders.

Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He was able to earn that crown by defeating Leon Edwards in a pretty one-sided collision back at UFC 304 in Manchester. Now, he’s able to wait and see who is offered to him by the promotion. The leading contender is Shavkat Rakhmonov, who has been able to tear through pretty much everyone in the division that he’s faced.

In equal measure, Muhammad appears to be interested in squaring off with former champion Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has lost his last three, but it would certainly serve as something of a legacy fight for Belal to kickstart his reign.

Many feel as if Muhammad is choosing to duck Rakhmonov in the hope of landing a more “winnable” fight. Jon Anik, though, isn’t one of those people.

1) For his legacy, not at all surprising Belal Muhammad would want the chance to defend his title against one of the all-time welterweight greats in Kamaru Usman but the notion he is somehow trying to sidestep Shavkat Rakhmonov is straight fake news. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) September 4, 2024