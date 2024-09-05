Jon Anik defends Belal Muhammad against ducking allegations

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has defended Belal Muhammad against allegations of the champion ducking contenders.

Jon Anik, MMA fan base, UFC

Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He was able to earn that crown by defeating Leon Edwards in a pretty one-sided collision back at UFC 304 in Manchester. Now, he’s able to wait and see who is offered to him by the promotion. The leading contender is Shavkat Rakhmonov, who has been able to tear through pretty much everyone in the division that he’s faced.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

In equal measure, Muhammad appears to be interested in squaring off with former champion Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has lost his last three, but it would certainly serve as something of a legacy fight for Belal to kickstart his reign.

Many feel as if Muhammad is choosing to duck Rakhmonov in the hope of landing a more “winnable” fight. Jon Anik, though, isn’t one of those people.

Anik defends Muhammad

“1) For his legacy, not at all surprising Belal Muhammad would want the chance to defend his title against one of the all-time welterweight greats in Kamaru Usman but the notion he is somehow trying to sidestep Shavkat Rakhmonov is straight fake news.”

“2) Shavkat Rakhmonov is 18-0 w/ 18 finishes. 6-0 in the UFC. Whether he has the No. 3 or No. 1 ranking matters not. Most of us see him as the largely unquestioned, rightful, next title challenger. And I think the UFC concurs! But the champion ain’t the f*cking problem. Trust.”

Do you believe we are going to see Belal Muhammad defend against Shakvat Rakhmonov in his next fight? If that bout does take place, who do you think should be seen as the favorite and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

