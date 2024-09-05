MMA coach Javier Mendez compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA coach Javier Mendez has compared Jon Jones’ greatest of all time status to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Jon Jones

In recent months, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the future of Jon Jones. In fact, there’s also been a lot of talk about his past and present. The former light heavyweight king is currently the heavyweight champion, and many consider him to be the GOAT. However, others feel as if the UFC – and Dana White – are trying too hard to paint that picture.

RELATED: Matt Brown dismisses idea that Jon Jones’ legacy would be tarnished if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

He’s certainly in the conversation, but if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall before retiring, that’ll leave a sour taste in the mouths of many. So, hopefully, that’s the showdown we get to see one day.

When it comes to the GOAT talk, though, Javier Mendez has one name that, in his mind, proves why Jon shouldn’t be considered.

Mendez questions Jones

“Dana is still insisting that Jon Jones is pound-for-pound #1,” Mendez said. “He has his valid points, but my valid point is I just want to say one thing: Lance Armstrong. Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France how many times, and basically, he got all those titles taken away from him because of one thing—doping. And even though it was many years later that they caught him, he lost all the Tour de France titles. Well, it’s been a fact, it’s been proven, Jon Jones has been caught doping. So, I’m sorry, I think that disqualifies him just based on that alone.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with the suggestion that Jon Jones shouldn’t be in the greatest of all time conversation because of his past doping problems? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones UFC

