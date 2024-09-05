Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Usman Nurmagomedov the “future” of MMA

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov is the future of the sport.

As we know, it’s been an interesting time for Usman Nurmagomedov as of late. While he may be a world champion in Bellator, he’s also had to deal with a suspected doping violation. Despite that, he is set to return to the cage this weekend when he defends his crown against Alexandr Shabliy.

For many, this is an incredibly dangerous fight for Nurmagomedov. Shabliy is riding a nine-fight win streak and in his recent wins, he seems to have been going from strength to strength. Either way, though, the fans in San Diego are in for one hell of a show.

Recently, his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov opted to sit down and discuss the legacy of Usman and what he’s hoping to achieve.