John Wayne Parr reveals a family birthday celebration ended in tragedy after witnessing a man fall 40 floors to his death

10x World Muay Thai Champion John Wayne Parr revealed that a recent family birthday celebration ended in tragic fashion.

According the 44-year-old Australian legend, Parr, his family was celebrating his daughter Jasmine 18th birthday on Friday night. The festivities included Jasmine’s boyfriend and current ONE Championship fighter Rocky Ogden.

The group gathered for birthday cake before John Wayne Parr says he let Jasmine and Rocky go off to be 18 year-olds. While waiting outside of the night club, the young couple witnessed a tragic and gruesome scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9xt23jnhy/

“Not the way you want your 18th birthday to end. Being the dad I left the kids after we blew out birthday cake to let them go into town and be 18yo’s. 30min later as @jazzyparr_ & @rockyogden group were in town waiting to go clubbing when they heard a loud noise as if someone had been hit by a car. Unfortunately a gentleman had fallen from the 40th floor hitting the ground only a few feet from where they were standing.” John Wayne Parr wrote on Instagram. “In fact they were only just standing where the man landed only 60seconds before. Such a devastating thing for the family of the man and the kid’s witnessing this poor mans death. A reminder that life is so precious and we must take care of one another 😢🙏🏻.”

John Wayne Parr would later update the post to share the following information regarding the tragic event.

“Update: Found out the guy was standing on a chair cleaning spider webs off ceiling. Slipped falling over balcony falling 40 stories 😢.”

John Wayne Parr has not competed professionally since suffering a split decision loss to Danilo Zanolini at RIZIN 18 in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rocky Ogden last competed on November 20 under the ONE banner. That evening he suffered a split decision loss to Jospeh Lasiri.