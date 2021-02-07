Cory Sandhagen sends a warning to Aljamain Sterling after knocking out Frankie Edgar

Cory Sandhagen sent a warning to his former opponent Aljamain Sterling shortly following his stunning knockout victory over Frankie Edgar this evening.

Sandhagen and Edgar squared off in a pivotal bout for the promotions stacked bantamweight division at tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event. The winner of the fight would be positioned nicely for the next crack at the 135-pound title.

Frankie Edgar had made his bantamweight debut this past August where he scored a split decision victory over perennial contender Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen was coming off a stunning knockout win over Marlon Moraes in his most previous effort.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 18 co-headliner lasted a mere 28-seconds. ‘The Sandman’ was able to flatten ‘The Answer’ with a flying knee just moments into the opening round which immediately spelled an end to the fight.

Immediately following his sensational victory over Edgar, Cory Sandhagen turned his attention to the two men fighting for the bantamweight title next, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

‘The Sandman’ had previously suffered a submission loss to Sterling at UFC 250 and it is clear he is eager to get that back.

Cory Sandhagen sent a bold message for Aljamain Sterling at tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 post-fight press conference (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

Sandhagen in his post-fight press conference: "The next time we fight, I'm going to hurt Aljamain. I want to fight the winner of (Yan vs. Sterling) in July or whenever they want to make it" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 7, 2021

“The next time we fight, I’m going to hurt Aljamain.” Sandhagen declared. “I want to fight the winner of (Yan vs. Sterling) in July or whenever they want to make it.”

Despite Sandhagen’s bad intentions, Aljamain Sterling showed nothing but class when reacting to his former opponents beautiful finish on Twitter.

Jesus! That was clean as hell! One of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen height. Two masterful performances back to back.#UFCVegas18 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021

“Jesus! That was clean as hell! One of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen height. Two masterful performances back to back.” – Sterling wrote on Twitter.

Aljamain Sterling is set to challenge reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan at March’s stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view event.

Following his spectacular showing this evening, Cory Sandhagen is likely next for the winner of that highly anticipated fight.

