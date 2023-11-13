John Kavanagh reveals that the UFC postponed Conor McGregor’s planned April return

By Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

John Kavanagh has revealed that Conor McGregor won’t be back at UFC 300 after all.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

‘The Notorious’ has famously been out of the cage since a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That defeat to ‘The Diamond’ saw Conor McGregor break his leg. The injury and subsequent exit from the USADA testing pool have the Irishman sitting on the sidelines as of now.

However, he’s now back in training alongside John Kavanagh, and even in the USADA testing pool. Late last month, Conor McGregor stated that he planned to return at UFC 300 against Michael Chandler. The former dual-weight champion famously coached against ‘Iron Mike’ on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC 300 is set for April, but now likely won’t feature Conor McGregor. The former champion’s coach John Kavanagh discussed the Irishman’s return in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. According to the coach, they were told that they were ready to be able to go in April but now will return in the summer.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR BRINGS OF KHABIB’S LATE FATHER WHILE REACTING TO USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV’S FAILED DRUG TEST

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands

“We were hoping for April, that was the hope and that was what we were told.” John Kavanagh stated regarding Conor McGregor’s UFC return during a recent interview on The MMA Hour. “Then, now it seems to be the summertime. This coming April [was the goal]. You probably saw the same soundbite that I did, I don’t know [what’s holding it up], and we had a little back and forth earlier today.”

He continued, “…So, are they holding him back for fight week? So International Fight Week? I don’t really know… Yeah, okay. It’s a knockback from April to July, but it’s not the end of the world.”

What do you make of these comments from John Kavanagh? Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight upon his UFC return?

Conor McGregor John Kavanagh UFC

